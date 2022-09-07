"What We Do in The Shadows" to Take a Bite Out of Emmy Awards for Comedy

Better Call Saul and Euphoria Most Searched for Dramas
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the most searched for Emmy-nominated TV shows by state. With only a week before the awards, premiering on September 12, vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows has emerged as the most searched for comedy in the last month, leading in 39 out of 50 states.
In the race for Best Drama, Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul and the dreamy coming-of-age drama Euphoria are in a tight race, with Better Call Saul barely taking the lead as the top show in 27 of 50 states. Both shows are predicted to walk away with awards in multiple categories.
Other highlights from the research include:
- One month before the Emmy Awards, What We Do in the Shadows dominates Google search in 39 out of 50 states, Ted Lasso trailing behind with 7 states, freshman comedy Abbott Elementary with three states, and Only Murders In the Building with one state.
- Data shows that in 2022, Euphoria is the most searched for drama in Bible-Belt states like Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas and Texas.
- Despite the recency and viral nature of Netflix's Stranger Things, the show did not appear as a top result in any of the 50 states.
The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top Emmy-nominated comedies and dramas, according to Google search volumes when users search for the show's name and where it is streaming. The programs are then ranked by Share of Search.
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.
"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."
Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Emmy Nominated Shows
State
DRAMATIC SERIES
COMEDY SERIES
1 Month Before Emmys
2022 Data
1 Month Before Emmys
2022 Data
Alabama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Alaska
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
Abbot Elementary
Ted Lasso
Arizona
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Arkansas
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
California
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Colorado
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Connecticut
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Delaware
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Florida
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Georgia
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Hawaii
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Idaho
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Illinois
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Indiana
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Iowa
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Kansas
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Kentucky
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Louisiana
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Maine
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Maryland
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Massachusetts
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Michigan
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Minnesota
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Mississippi
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso
Missouri
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Montana
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Nebraska
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Nevada
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
New Hampshire
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
New Jersey
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
New Mexico
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
New York
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
North Carolina
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
North Dakota
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso
Ohio
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Oklahoma
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Oregon
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Pennsylvania
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Rhode Island
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
South Carolina
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
South Dakota
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Only Murders in The Building
Ted Lasso
Tennessee
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Texas
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Utah
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Vermont
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Virginia
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Washington
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
West Virginia
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Wisconsin
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
Wyoming
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
WWDITS
Ted Lasso
About Share of Search
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.
About MyTelescope
My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.
All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
My Telescope Media Contact
Lauren Chouinard
FortyThree, Inc.
lauren@43pr.com
831.888.9011
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE My Telescope