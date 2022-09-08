Contact Troubleshooters
ATIP ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remind Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger Led By ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (f/k/a/ Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II)

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased (and still own) ATI Physical Therapy Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) stock prior to June 15, 2021.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of ATIP. The ATIP merger investigation concerns whether the Board of ATIP has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/ati-physical-therapy-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atip-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-remind-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-merger-led-by-ati-physical-therapy-inc-fka-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-301619830.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.