CareRev Appoints Chief Operating Officer Filiz Genca to Drive Daily Business Operations, Product Development and User Experience Transformations

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev , a marketplace platform that empowers healthcare professionals to take control of their careers, has appointed Filiz Genca as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her role, Genca will be responsible for the operational functions of the business, in addition to her previous responsibilities leading product development and scaling operations and implementation teams to deliver an exceptional user experience for health system partners and CareRev's growing network of healthcare professionals.

"I'm continuously blown away by the passion and authenticity of the CareRev team," said Genca. "As we look for ways to help uplift and strengthen the healthcare community, our goal is to empower qualified nurses, certified nursing assistants, and technicians to stay in their field and deliver care in their communities, while finding the flexibility they're looking for. Being able to connect directly with hospitals to provide additional staffing support, while designing their own schedule, is key. The CareRev team is building an outstanding product in line with our mission to create a sustainable future for healthcare professionals - this inspires me daily to show up and deliver value with our technology."

Genca has over 15 years of experience working in product development, omni-channel marketplace strategy and operations, business consulting, and data analysis. Prior to CareRev, Genca spent over a decade as a leader at Amazon in HR tech, Amazon Go, Grocery, and multiple verticals within the Amazon retail marketplace, managing multi-million dollar P&Ls, operations, and marketing across both e-commerce and physical retail business units. Genca has also led product and analytics teams building digital tools and products for both internal and external customers.

At CareRev, Genca is working to create a best-in-class user interface for healthcare facilities to access, engage and activate qualified professionals on-demand, while creating an easy, convenient resource for professionals to upload and manage credentials, explore opportunities, and sign up for shifts. She is focused on principles of customer obsession and working backwards from customer needs as CareRev's platform and its applications continue to scale. Genca's appointment to COO follows several key executive hires among CareRev's growing leadership team in recent months.

"Filiz's expanded role is a reflection of her incredible work thus far. I admire her ability to focus on a long-term vision, while encouraging creativity and flexibility in her team's execution," said Will Patterson, CEO of CareRev. "I'm confident that Filiz's passion for building intuitive and easy-to-use products and her ability to execute based on the needs of our health system partners and our professionals will be key drivers of success of our product team and CareRev's platform."

About CareRev

CareRev is a marketplace platform that empowers clinical professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

