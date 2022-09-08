ELECTRIC ZOO 3.0: NYC'S PREMIER ELECTRONIC MUSIC FESTIVAL DRAWS 100,000 FANS ATTENDING OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND FOR ITS 13TH EDITION

SATURDAY, SEPT 3 AND SUNDAY, SEPT 4 SOLD OUT

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Zoo, NYC's longest-running and premier electronic music festival just wrapped up its 13th edition with a futuristic 3.0 theme that premiered all-new stages and AI-assisted innovative production. Over 100,000 attendees from 50 states and 51 countries flocked to Randall's Island Park from Friday, September 2nd to Sunday, September 4th. Both Saturday and Sunday drew sold-out crowds.

Standout sets were delivered from over 100 globally-renowned artists including legends Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, who says Electric Zoo is "One of my favorite places in the world to play."

Electric Zoo 3.0 invited all who attended to "plug into the matrix" by transforming the grounds into an AI tech-driven, electronic dance music paradise.

"We've set a goal of bringing an improved experience for EZoo fans during this transitional year by introducing all-new stages, innovative production, and creating a more immersive feel to the festival. I believe we've done the best we could in the short time that we had – now, with a full year of preparations, we are going to take the next step and welcome New Yorkers and guests from all over the world into a new era of festival experiences!" – Billy Bildstein, the new owner of Electric Zoo

Antheon, The Landing, Morphosis, and Levitron stages created visual drama with their pyro, fireworks and massive LED walls.

"Having spent 13 years with EZoo since its inception, I have to say that this was one of the most special editions we've ever had. Working together with the new ownership we've brought about the start of an inspiring collaboration. We're thrilled by support and such positive feedback from our fans, artists, and the industry – and can't wait to show everyone what we have in store next year." – Michael Julian, Electric Zoo, Chief Of Marketing

The Antheon – the festival's new main stage – hosted acts with the most pop-appeal including Porter Robinson, Subtronics and Martin Garrix, who pulled out all the stops with a fireworks display amidst lasers, bellowing smoke as he played the fest's closing set.

House music evolved at Morphosis stage with Camelphat, Cristoph, Will Clarke, and many others. The Sunday lineup for Levitron was curated by ethereal bass artist CloZee. The Landing featured visceral and monumental sets from amazing artists including Tchami, Malaa, Jauz, Diesel, Loco Dice and Carl Cox – who returned to the festival for this first time in ten years.

