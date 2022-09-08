Kuke Music Announces to Livestream the 10th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Group") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China, announced that the company will livestream the Semi-Final, Final I and the Gala Final of the 10th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition through September 20 to 25, 2022.

The livestream and replay can be found through two portals: Kuke's video account on Weixin's mobile portal: Kuke Music, or Kuke's website on PC portal: https://www.kuke.com/vienna/all.

The Kreisler Competition is the most prestigious classical music competition in Austria. Over 200 musicians from all over the world applied for the competition, and 46 of them made it to the final rounds. Six remaining participants will compete in the Final I on September 23, and three of them will compete in the Gala Final on September 25.

According to Michael Frischenschlager, President of the Fritz Kreisler Society, the quality of this year's anniversary edition has increased enormously compared to the last editions. The participants stand out for their highly virtuoso playing and outstanding technique.

As an active promoter of classical music, Kuke sponsored the 9th and 10th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition, the 16th International Beethoven Piano Competition, and the 120th Anniversary celebrations of Deutsche Grammophon concert.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music learning system, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China.

