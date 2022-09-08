PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES RALEIGH OPHTHALMOLOGY IN ITS AFFILIATION WITH EYESOUTH PARTNERS

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Raleigh Ophthalmology in its partnership with EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth"), backed by Shore Capital Partners. Raleigh Ophthalmology serves the Raleigh, North Carolina area and provides a suite of clinical and surgical eyecare services across three locations. The affiliation represents EyeSouth's thirty-first affiliation overall and first in the state of North Carolina.

(PRNewswire)

Provident was available 24/7 to address all questions and concerns; their commitment to our satisfaction was paramount.

Provident's deal team was led by Eric Major, Managing Director, and Steve Grassa, Vice President. Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to Raleigh Ophthalmology. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"It's been a pleasure working with Provident. They guided us from the pre-marketing material to the final day of the sale and represented us well in all aspects and stages of the process. The Provident Team was available 24/7 to address all our questions and concerns; their commitment to our satisfaction was paramount. We are grateful for their expertise and experience that culminated in an efficient transaction with a great partner to ensure our continued success," noted Paul Riske, MD, President of Raleigh Ophthalmology.

"We had the pleasure to have represented the physician partners of Raleigh Ophthalmology in their affiliation with EyeSouth Partners. The transaction represents EyeSouth's first partnership in the state and provides a hub for further expansion into the region. We're confident that the accretive partnership with EyeSouth will yield great outcomes for both Raleigh Ophthalmology and the communities it serves," stated Grassa, Vice President at Provident Healthcare Partners.

"EyeSouth and Raleigh Ophthalmology have a strong cultural alignment that created a great match from the beginning. We're excited to follow the organization's continued growth in North Carolina," commented Major.

About Raleigh Ophthalmology

Raleigh Ophthalmology has been proudly providing comprehensive and subspecialty medical and surgical eye care to the area since 1972 through three convenient office locations in Raleigh, North Raleigh, and Clayton. The company's physicians are fellowship trained in glaucoma, cornea and external disease, pediatrics, and oculoplastics. Visit https://www.raleighop.com/ for more information.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 250 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 150 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and North Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including eye care services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

gcasiello@providenthp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC