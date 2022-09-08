Rivada Space Networks Expands Leadership Team

Turning Constellations into Networks

A unique high-speed, low-latency and highly secure infrastructure for enterprise & government

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks GmbH has announced a series of appointments to build up its senior leadership team.

Rivada Space Networks is deploying a global networked low-earth orbit satellite constellation

Rivada Space Networks is deploying a new global network of 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO) to enable gateway-less, point-to-point, global connectivity for governments and enterprises. The constellation uses laser links to create an optical mesh network in space. Combined with Rivada's patented terrestrial wireless technologies, RSN's constellation enables the convergence of terrestrial and orbital connectivity, ushering in a fundamental change in ultra-secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade networks.

Based in Germany, Rivada Space Networks GmbH is rapidly moving forward with procurement of the constellation of 600 Ka-band communications satellites and associated launch services. The company is currently undertaking an RFP with major satellite manufacturers to finalize the system design and manufacturing plan, paving the way for the production and deployment of the entire constellation.

The Rivada Space Networks GmbH leadership team comprises:

Declan Ganley, Chairman

Serial telecoms entrepreneur and co-inventor of 48 patents in the wireless sector, Declan was the founder of wireless broadband and cable TV businesses throughout Europe, including Broadnet, which operated broadband wireless networks in ten EU countries, and Cabletel, with a cable multimedia network in Eastern Europe.

Severin Meister, Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO of a large multinational single-family office, CEO of Constantia and several technology companies, Severin has a wealth of experience in strategic investment and corporate management. Severin is also a former submarine commander of the German Navy.

Clemens Kaiser, Chief Program Officer and Acting Chief Technology Officer

Former COO at Kayser-Threde and former Director of Program Development at EUMETSAT, the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, Clemens has an in-depth knowledge of system engineering and program management for the development of complex operational space-based infrastructures.

Mark Rigolle, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer

Former CEO at O3b and LeoSat and former CFO at SES, Mark has more than 30 years' experience in the telecom and satellite industries, including raising $1.2 billion in funding for O3b's constellation. He was a co-founder of Kacific, a company which delivers satellite broadband to isolated islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Diederik Kelder, Chief Strategy Officer

Diederik has over 25 years' experience in the satellite communications industry, which includes working for a number of the most prominent satellite operators in the areas of strategic planning, commercial planning and business development. He was formerly with SES, New Skies Satellites, Eutelsat and KPMG.

Ann Vandenbroucke, Chief Regulatory Officer

Former Chief Regulatory Officer at Avanti Communications and former Senior Director at Inmarsat where she was responsible for global market access and spectrum issues, Ann has in-depth experience of the workings of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and securing universal rights to offer satellite services.

Declan Ganley, Founder and Chairman, said: "The expertise of this leadership team in the space sector combined with our experience in wireless technology gives us the ability to deliver on our mission to provide a highly disruptive new connectivity network for enterprise and government communications. I am excited to work with the team as we develop a communications network like no other."

* Rivada Space Networks Founder Declan Ganley will be outlining Rivada's game-changing connectivity network with all its advantages for enterprise and government communications at the forthcoming World Satellite Business Week event in Paris on Monday 12th September, 13:45-14:20 Busy Agenda for NGSO Constellations #WSBW 2022. To meet with Rivada, email events@rivada.com.





About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first truly global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. Thanks to a fully interconnected satellite constellation in synchronized near-polar orbits, Rivada Space Networks can provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth without intermediate ground stations. The constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets.

