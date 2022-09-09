Family Research Council and FRC Action Announce Second Annual Pray Vote Stand Summit

First Baptist Atlanta will be the site of this year's Pray Vote Stand Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council and FRC Action today announced the second annual Pray Vote Stand Summit, which replaced FRC Action's previous flagship event since 2006, the Values Voter Summit. The Pray Vote Stand Summit builds on the foundation laid by the Values Voter Summit, addressing issues such as protecting the unborn, the importance of the nuclear family, domestic and international religious freedom, the growing indoctrination in our nation's schools, and much more.

Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council) (PRNewswire)

The summit will be held at First Baptist Atlanta in Atlanta, GA from September 14-16, 2022. This year's theme is Pray Vote Stand for Life, building on the U.S. Supreme Court's historic decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization which overturned Roe v. Wade, the Court's 49-year-old decision which legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

Family Research Council and FRC Action President Tony Perkins commented:

"Pray. Vote. Stand. These three verbs serve as both points of action and reflection for Christians in our time. These words took on new meaning after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Christians around the country tirelessly prayed, voted, and stood for life for 49 long years. For decades, the pro-life movement has worked tirelessly to see the unjust Roe decision overturned, and this year our collective hope was realized when the Court returned the issue of protecting unborn children to the American people. However, the Court's decision is only the beginning. We must press on and pray for the day when every life in America is protected.

"This Pray Vote Stand Summit will be focused on equipping and encouraging Christians to live out their faith with boldness and courage in such a way that it impacts every aspect of our society."

WHAT: 2nd annual Pray Vote Stand Summit

WHEN: September 14-16th 2022

WHO: Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. George Barna, Senior Research Fellow for the Center for Biblical Worldview, FRC

David Barton, Founder, WallBuilders

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Executive Vice President, Family Research Council

Sam Brownback, former Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom

Andrew Brunson, Special Advisor for Religious Freedom, FRC

Dr. Ben Carson, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Carter Conlon, General Overseer, Times Square Church

Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Arkansas

Jentezen Franklin, Senior Pastor, Free Chapel

Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia

James Lankford, U.S. Senator, Oklahoma

David Limbaugh, Best-selling Author; Syndicated Columnist

Anne Graham Lotz, Founder and President, AnGeL Ministries

Dr. Albert Mohler, President, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

Melissa Ohden, Founder, Abortion Survivor's Network

Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council and FRC Action

Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma

Allie Beth Stuckey, Host, BlazeTV's "Relatable"

More confirmed speakers at prayvotestand.org/speakers

WHERE: In-person at First Baptist Atlanta (4400 N Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA) and online at prayvotestand.org/summit.

To obtain media credentials for this event, please email media@frc.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Family Research Council