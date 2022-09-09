Rally House Brings New Store to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has a wide reach across the Detroit area, and now the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer has landed west of the metro in Ann Arbor, MI. Rally House Arborland is the go-to destination for local merch and sports apparel to rep pro and college teams in the area, especially with the store's expansive Michigan Wolverines collection.

Rally House enjoys branching out to populous college towns, as it gives students, residents, and loyal fans a trusted outlet for all their team gear. "When customers stop into Rally House Arborland, they'll not only find an abundance of Wolverines gear and other stylish apparel, but they'll also find a dedicated team ready to help in any way possible," explains District Manager Monika Ross. "Our staff looks forward to helping area fans rep their favorite teams and local attractions, so come see us today!"

Customers will feel confident while shopping at Rally House Arborland, as the store keeps several brands known for their quality and style, such as Nike, Jordan, Mitchell & Ness, and New Era. There's also a wide range of professional and collegiate team assortments available, including area favorites like the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and more.

Rally House Arborland also wants to help everyone flaunt their love for Michigan, which is where the store's vast local section comes in handy. Within this local collection, patrons will find eye-catching, unique apparel and gifts for numerous hometown icons, like Detroit Vs. Everybody, Stroh's Beer, and more.

The Rally House Arborland staff strives to deliver exceptional customer service and a fun in-person shopping experience. Customers can also shop online at www.rallyhouse.com, where products can be ordered and shipped to all 50 states.

Current store news and updates are available at www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-arborland. Area fans can also stay up to date by following the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseArborland) and Instagram (@rallyarborland).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

