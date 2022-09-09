Spect Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Spect is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spect , the leading provider of Eyecare, Anywhere; which offers end-to-end eye disease screening solutions, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"SOC 2 attestation is a milestone that validates the intention we have put into designing our platform and procedures from day one. Our patients and customers need to trust that when they share data with us it will be handled in a safe and secure manner, and this is one way of demonstrating that," said Spect CTO Drew Hosford.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Spect completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like Spect who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, Spect partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Spect executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.

About Spect

Spect is a data science company and the leading provider of Eyecare, Anywhere. Spect's first product offering is an end-to-end eye disease screening solution. Our mission is to prevent blindness with the early detection of eye disease and to build a platform for healthcare data analytics. Since the eye is the Check Engine Light of the Body™, it serves as a key predictor of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, as well as whole-body diseases, such as stroke, Parkinson's, and more. Our telemedicine platform trains medical assistants and renders a diagnostic report in minutes. We fill a critical healthcare gap for patients and clinics while delivering best-in-class service and financial outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.getspect.com or email us at info@getspect.com.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

