ANGEL'S ENVY® NAMES OWEN MARTIN MASTER DISTILLER

As Master Distiller, Owen Martin will lead production, oversee innovation and continue producing ANGEL'S ENVY's portfolio of finished whiskeys

Martin is ANGEL'S ENVY's first appointed Master Distiller since co-founder and Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson's passing in 2013

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY ®, the Louisville-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys, today announced that Owen Martin will be joining the company as Master Distiller. Beginning on October 17, Martin will lead all aspects of production and oversee innovation for ANGEL'S ENVY, including its annual Cask Strength program and limited release Cellar Collection and Founder's Collection programs. Martin is the first appointed Master Distiller of ANGEL'S ENVY since co-founder and Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson's passing in 2013.

"Angel's Envy has always strived to revere tradition while embracing progress, so when looking for our new Master Distiller, we knew we needed to find someone who fully embodied that philosophy and innovative spirit," said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of ANGEL'S ENVY. "Owen's experience in product development and experimentation and his progressive outlook regarding what's next for the industry, as well as the leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career in defining and championing American whiskey categories, make him a perfect fit to lead Angel's Envy into our exciting future."

Martin, working at ANGEL'S ENVY's newly expanded distillery in downtown Louisville, will lead ANGEL'S ENVY's production team as it remains dedicated to bringing new and innovative finished whiskeys to fans while continuing to produce its highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks.

"Angel's Envy has been a trailblazer in redefining the finished whiskey category in the US, and the chance to be a part of the next chapter for a young brand that has already made such a large impact on the industry is truly the opportunity of a lifetime," said Martin. "I look forward to bringing my knowledge of secondary cask finishing and unique perspective of European and American production techniques, as well as my expertise in product development and passion for experimentation, to the foremost secondary-finished bourbon and rye producer in the country."

Martin will be joining ANGEL'S ENVY from Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey. While at Stranahan's, Martin quickly rose through the ranks during his six-year tenure; he was most recently serving as Head Distiller. His love of finished whiskeys was born while studying at the prestigious Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, and throughout his career, he has continued to gain a unique knowledge of whiskey maturation techniques from across the country and globe.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

