BioIVT Acquires XenoTech, a Leading Provider of Products and Services for Preclinical Testing of New Drug Candidates

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired XenoTech, a provider of products for ADME-Tox in vitro models and contract research services, from Sekisui Chemical, based in Japan. XenoTech specializes in ADME, DMPK and DDI testing of potential drug candidates.

This transaction demonstrates BioIVT's continuing commitment to provide its biopharmaceutical customers with a comprehensive portfolio of research models and services to help them reach their R&D goals faster.

"XenoTech has a well-established and excellent reputation for producing microsomes, subcellular fractions, and for designing and implementing ADME-Tox studies on a contract research basis," said BioIVT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Richard Haigh. "The XenoTech and BioIVT product portfolios are complementary, and when combined, will enable smarter science and accelerate medical breakthroughs that enhance and extend lives by delivering personalized biospecimen solutions to life science and diagnostic industries. We are also delighted to have this opportunity to expand our highly respected scientific team with the addition of experienced researchers from XenoTech."

"My colleagues and I are looking forward to joining BioIVT and starting the next exciting phase of our corporate growth," said Dr. Darren Warren, CEO of XenoTech. "We built our business by taking a consultative approach to everything we do, whether it is helping researchers identify products with the right characteristics or recommending specific study programs. BioIVT shares our commitment to science and producing high quality products, and our desire to partner with drug researchers in their quest to develop new therapies to meet unmet medical needs."

XenoTech's product lines, which include best-in-class microsomes, complement BioIVT's portfolio of hepatocytes and other hepatic products. XenoTech's expertise also combines well with BioIVT's strengths in drug transporter research, B-CLEAR® disposition studies, long-term HEPATOPAC® models, and other proprietary methodologies and will increase BioIVT's capabilities to support and accelerate customer research.

XenoTech will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Kansas City, KS. Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About XenoTech

XenoTech has almost 30 years' experience as a specialty global Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in ADME/DMPK/DDI testing of potential drug candidates. Utilized by top pharma companies, biotechs, and numerous other organizations, we provide the finest tools and resources to advance the development of effective, safe drugs. By helping our clients understand as much as possible about their drugs, they have the best chance of getting to clinical trials, and ultimately to the market where patients may benefit. As a premier provider of in vitro drug metabolism and DDI studies to pharmaceutical companies worldwide, we have unparalleled experience in evaluating drug candidates as substrates, inhibitors, and inducers of drug-metabolizing enzymes and drug transporters.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

