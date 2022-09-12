Sober October U.S. Fundraiser Challenges Americans to Go Sober and Raise Funds for People in Recovery

Sign-up in September to participate in the fundraiser from Oct. 1-31 to benefit your health and SMART Recovery

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sober October U.S. fundraising campaign launched today, encouraging Americans to abstain from alcohol in October and raise funds to support the mental health of people in recovery. Individuals or teams of co-workers, friends or family members that are of the legal drinking age can sign-up in September to participate throughout October.

All proceeds from Sober October will benefit SMART Recovery , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps people overcome problematic addictive behaviors through free in-person and online meetings, to help the organization continue facilitating change for people who want to find life beyond addiction.

"We are honored to be the beneficiary of the inaugural Sober October U.S. campaign," said Luke Frazier, director of marketing and communications at SMART Recovery. "Social drinkers who take a month away from alcohol may be surprised by the positive health effects, especially given the compounding emotional impact of the pandemic. We hope this campaign can inspire positive behavioral change leading into the commonly stressful holiday season."

Sober October aims to support the mental health of people in recovery and provides health benefits to the fundraiser participants, including better sleep, a clearer head, and more energy. So you're not only helping others, but you're also helping yourself. It's a win-win!

A national survey of U.S. adults found that excessive drinking increased 21% during the COVID-19 pandemic , which could lead to 19-35% higher mortality rates. Nearly 20.4 million Americans were diagnosed with substance use disorders in the past year, but only 10.3% of people received treatment for those substance use disorders.

Interested participants can sign-up for free at SoberOctober.com and follow these tips to prepare for Sober October. Once registered, participants can access a suite of tools to support their fundraising efforts, including social media and email templates. The challenge starts on October 1 and ends on October 31, and the results are published in real-time on www.soberoctober.com. Donations can be made through the end of November. Anyone can donate even if they do not take the Sober October pledge.

If you feel your alcohol consumption is unhealthy or if you experience alcohol dependence, we recommend you speak to your medical health professional before signing up for Sober October.

About Sober October U.S.

Sober October U.S. is an online third-party fundraiser run by Ezy Raise Pty Ltd. that challenges people to go alcohol-free for a month in support of SMART Recovery. It helps participants to get healthy and clear their heads while also raising funds for an important cause. The campaign follows the success of abstinence campaigns in Canada, UK, NZ and Australia, which are supported and powered by Ezy Raise.

About SMART Recovery

SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a global, nonprofit organization that helps people overcome problematic addictive behavior through free in-person and online meetings. Founded in 1994, the organization uses science-based techniques and practical tools that have proven to be effective in helping individuals overcome addiction to drugs, alcohol, and harmful activities such as gambling. SMART has been endorsed by the leading government and medical authorities in Australia, the UK, and the U.S. Learn more: www.smart recovery.org .

