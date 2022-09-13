Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Novum Underwriting Partners Launches Exclusive Auto Dealer Insurance Program

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novum Underwriting Partners is excited to announce an exclusive Franchise and Non-Franchise Auto Dealer Insurance Program specializing in multi-line coverage tailored to meet the unique needs of Automobile and RV Dealers.

Novum Underwriting Partners
Novum Underwriting Partners(PRNewswire)

This exciting new program is offered on admitted paper and grants Novum's DealerPro program with Property and Auto Liability binding authority in AR, AZ, ID, IL, IN, MS, NV, PA, SD, UT, and WV, with more states to follow.

About Novum Underwriting Partners:

Novum is a specialty MGA and wholesale broker providing commercial insurance nationwide on a fully proprietary comparative rating & submission platform. Novum is headquartered near Cleveland, OH. To learn more, please visit www.novumuw.com.

Contact: 
Tina May, AVP Program Manager

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novum-underwriting-partners-launches-exclusive-auto-dealer-insurance-program-301623311.html

SOURCE Novum Underwriting Partners

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.