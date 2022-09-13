QuHarrison Terry & Genesis Renji's Do Not Disturb EP, Available Today via VNM USA

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry, author of The Metaverse Handbook, and Emmy-nominated artist Genesis Renji today release Do Not Disturb , the latest installment in their sonic storytelling project via VNM USA.

Do Not Disturb Tracklist

Listen now: https://qt.lnk.to/donotdisturbPr

Do Not Disturb is a five-track EP that discusses the value of deep work and avoiding distractions during challenging times.

" D.N.D " covers the importance of locking in on work and avoiding distractions, referencing Jacquelyn Ogorchukwu Iyamah's Racial Wellness poem on finding spaces to breathe.

" Reps " is about building the habit of daily creative output and is inspired by Everydays.WTF , QuHarrison Terry's daily journal on the future.

" Bricks " talks about LEGOs as an alternative asset, featuring commentary from LEGO Master Jessica Ragzy.

" I'm The One " addresses the bravado needed to conquer the day, featuring an interlude from the prolific angel investor Marcus Eagan.

" Wallets " highlights the importance of crypto wallet security and calls out Wallets123.com as a valuable resource for learning this.

Genesis Renji commented on how this project's theme hit home, "Are you someone who defeats challenges or lets challenges defeat you? Willpower is an identity you have to live by every day. The work won't do itself."

"We all encounter moments of great stress and creative blockades. During these defining moments, your ability to lock in and focus on the work makes all the difference," said QuHarrison Terry.

Streaming here: https://qt.lnk.to/donotdisturbPr

