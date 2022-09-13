WellCare Gives Back to Local Communities during Annual Employee Appreciation Week

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Employee Appreciation Week (August 22 – August 26), WellCare of North Carolina employees took time to celebrate by volunteering with local community-based organizations including Beds for Kids, Note in the Pocket, Habitat for Humanity, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank.

"Service is at the heart of our culture," said Troy Hildreth, WellCare of North Carolina's Plan President and CEO. "At WellCare, we aim to deliver excellent care and service, and we welcome opportunities to partner with organizations who share in and support our mission. We were honored to give back to these organizations and to our community through a day devoted entirely to community service."

Among the highlights from WellCare's Employee Appreciation Week:

Food Bank of Durham – WellCare volunteers sorted 2,000 pounds of drinks which will be distributed to people in need in the Durham area.

Habitat for Humanity – In total, WellCare volunteers worked a total of 60 hours to help construct homes for families in need.

Note in the Pocket – Volunteers sorted 1,300 pounds of clothing for children in need, which will be disseminated through their social workers.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Volunteers helped stock the store floor and organize departments, which makes it easier for shoppers to see in-demand items. This helps in raising more funds for Habitat for Humanity's mission of building affordable homes in the community.

Pictures from these events will be posted on WellCare of North Carolina's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WellCareNC.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.wellcarenc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE WellCare of North Carolina