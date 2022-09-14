FAU MOVES UP IN 'U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S' LIST OF TOP UNIVERSITIES

FAU also Climbs in Nursing, Business Rankings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University moved up in the U.S. News & World Report list of "Top Public Schools," to No. 132 from No. 140 in this year's ranking of the nation's best universities. This marks the largest rise out of all public universities in the state of Florida.

"Florida Atlantic is a top-choice public university and we are thrilled to see that reflected in the national rankings," said FAU President John Kelly. "Our commitment to ensure success for all has helped elevate FAU on all fronts. I am proud to see the hard work of our faculty, staff and students paying off."

FAU also ranked No. 41 in the U.S. News & World Report "Social Mobility" ranking, which is computed using graduation rates of students receiving Pell grants and includes public and private national universities. At FAU, Pell-eligible students, African American students, and Hispanic students outpace the university's overall retention and graduation rates.

FAU is the No. 1 public university in Florida for campus ethnic diversity, according to U.S. News & World Report, making it the most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse university in the state. FAU has been designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education since 2017.

In other rankings, FAU moved up 27 spots to No. 93 from No. 120 last year in the U.S. News & World Report list of undergraduate nursing programs. Its undergraduate business programs also moved up to No. 164 from No. 190 last year.

