Jeep® Brand Celebrates 30 Years of Legendary Grand Cherokee 4x4 Capability and Premium Design With Debut of 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

The most awarded SUV ever – the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee – commemorates three decades of fun, freedom and adventure with the introduction of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition

With more than 7 million vehicles sold since the Grand Cherokee's initial debut, the 30th Anniversary Grand Cherokee celebrates the growth of the premium SUV over the past three decades, when it first broke onto the scene by crashing through a window at Cobo Hall

Today, the Grand Cherokee lineup has evolved into an entire family of vehicles, including the new three-row Grand Cherokee L, the two-row Grand Cherokee and first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe, which delivers 56 MPGe and 25 miles all-electric range

Grand Cherokee has been proudly built in Detroit for 30 years, first launching at Jefferson North Assembly Plant in 1992, then at the all-new Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack Plant in 2021

Company honors commitment to City, hiring nearly 3,300 Detroiters to work at Mack

Special-edition Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary pairs 4xe electrification with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique blacked-out exterior details, sleek interior accents and amenities, plus several standard safety and security features

Orders for the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition will open later this year at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price of $4,700 for the package

The special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe will be on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit Sept. 17-25, 2022

"When the original Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in 1992 by famously crashing through the glass at Cobo Hall, it literally shattered expectations and redefined what a premium SUV could be," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Three decades later and more than 7 million Grand Cherokees sold, the most awarded SUV ever is still forging new ground with the electrified plug-in-hybrid 4xe model. The Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition underscores how far the Grand Cherokee has come and is yet another example of the Jeep brand's goal to be the electrification leader in SUVs."

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition represents the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet, delivering 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) from a hybrid system that delivers 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque and max towing of 6,000 lbs.

On the exterior, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition features a unique blacked-out exterior appearance with a modified front fascia, signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust, dual pane sunroof, new 20-inch black wheels, special-edition badging and body-color rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares.

Inside, the special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe features black Capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus navigation with 3D graphics. Other standard features include front/rear park assist, Intersection Collision Assist, passive entry, rain-sensing windshield wipers, digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround view camera system.

Available for a limited time, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition has a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,700 for the package and opens for orders later this year, with vehicles scheduled to begin arriving to Jeep dealers by early 2023.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition will be on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit during public days, Sept. 17-25, 2022.

All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the first Grand Cherokee to offer a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) variant. Its introduction signals the continued growth of the Jeep brand's electrified mission of Zero Emission Freedom, as the brand explores future mobility. The 4xe technology enhances the fun, freedom and adventure that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness.

The 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe offers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe from a PHEV system that delivers 375 hp, 470 lb.-ft. of torque and max towing of 6,000 lbs. The Grand Cherokee 4xe comes standard with a two-speed transfer case, 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio and 47.4:1 crawl ratio. The Trail Rated Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water-fording capability. The Grand Cherokee 4xe's E Selec modes – Hybrid, Electric and eSave – allow the 4xe driver to tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip, whether it be commuting, off-roading or long-distance travel.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe comes standard with the class-leading 4x4 Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the entire Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup has more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including an impressive amount of standard safety features, plus available driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras. Segment-leading technologies include a 10.25-inch front passenger screen, rear-seat monitoring camera system, rear-seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV, premium 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh audio system and the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Established legacy of luxurious, capable Jeep SUVs

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, every Jeep vehicle has a remarkable lineage and unique personality. Each is authentic with class-leading capability and versatility. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is no exception. The debut of the original Grand Cherokee set the industry benchmark for luxury and capability and ushered in five celebrated generations that have made the Grand Cherokee the most awarded SUV in history.

First-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee (ZJ): 1993-1998

The Jeep Grand Cherokee made its famous debut by crashing through the convention center entrance at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 7, 1992. The first SUV equipped with a driver-side air bag, it set new standards for on-road ride, handling and comfort in an SUV. The 105.9-inch-wheelbase Grand Cherokee took refinement to a new level. A new Quadra-Coil suspension featured a coil/multilink configuration. A 5.2-liter V-8 engine was offered as an option and a Dana 44 rear axle was available for some models.

Second-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee (WJ): 1999-2004

The WJ was a complete redesign. Only 127 parts carried over from its predecessor. A larger cabin with more room for rear passengers and larger doors increased comfort, and location of the controls for the driver were more conveniently located. A new feature included the automatic four-wheel-drive option (Quadra-Drive) with a new transfer case. This two-speed, chain-driven transfer case used a gerotor, a clutch pack coupled to a hydraulic pump, to transfer torque between the front and rear axles. The transfer case contained three modes: 4-Lo, Neutral and 4-All Time (with 100 percent of torque distributed to the rear axle under normal conditions).

Third-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK): 2005-2010

A complete redesign of the ZJ/WJ, the all-new WK Grand Cherokee combined power, luxury and a significantly quieter, more comfortable ride. Jeep engineers worked hard to improve on-road refinement by adding a short/long-arm independent front suspension. The ground-up transformation continued with a choice of three power plants, including the mighty 330-horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 featured a 6.1-liter HEMI V-8 with 420 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque, 20-inch lightweight forged wheels and four-piston Brembo brakes. The available full-time Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system featured front and rear limited slip differentials and a center differential-lock that operated in low-range.

Fourth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK2): 2011-2022

All-new for 2011 and more than 4 million sales after the introduction of the first Grand Cherokee, Jeep improved the formula to deliver an ideal blend of on-road refinement and off-road capability, with improved fuel economy, a world-class interior, a sleek new exterior design and a host of safety and technology features. A Trailhawk model was introduced in 2017 with standard Quadra-Lift air suspension, the Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system, all-terrain tires and a Skid Plate Package. The new Trackhawk was released as the quickest and most powerful SUV ever. It boasted a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine, modified engine cooling, high-performance Brembo brake system and Launch mode for incredible track performance.

Fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL): 2021-present

As the most awarded SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup spans five generations and now includes an all-new two-row, an electrified plug-in-hybrid 4xe model and the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L. The Grand Cherokee L debuted in 2021 to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space, functionality and legendary 4x4 capability. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers. The vehicle's expanded wheelbase creates generous interior room and gives passengers expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row.

Proudly built in the Motor City

The Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit has been the production home of the Jeep Grand Cherokee for 30 years. In 2021, production launched at a second all-new assembly plant in the city to help meet the demand for the legendary SUV and expand its product offerings, including an electrified model. The two plants now operate as the Detroit Assembly Complex.

With an investment of $1.6 billion, Stellantis converted the two plants that comprised the former Mack Avenue Engine Complex and built a new paint shop to become the assembly site for the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and the PHEV Grand Cherokee 4xe model. Additionally, the company committed to putting Detroiters first in the application process for the 3,850 new jobs that were created. As of July 31, 2022, 3,292 Detroiters have been hired to work at Mack, with nearly 350 from the three zip codes surrounding the plant.

Jefferson North recently completed a $900 million retooling and equipment upgrade program to enable production of the next-generation Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

