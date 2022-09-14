Leading Space Innovators Join Forces to Create World's First Satellite with Both SAR and Optical Payloads to Revolutionize Geospatial Imaging

Leading Space Innovators Join Forces to Create World's First Satellite with Both SAR and Optical Payloads to Revolutionize Geospatial Imaging

Satellite from GalaxEye powered by Antaris software platform to feature world's first pairing of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors on a single satellite

Constellation will dramatically improve analytical quality of resulting geospatial data

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris, the software platform provider for space, and GalaxEye, an imaging satellite operator, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create the world's first satellite featuring both SAR and optical sensors on a single satellite. The MOU highlights a unique commitment between three Indian space leaders—GalaxEye, Ananth Technologies and XDLINX Labs—and US-based satellite software provider Antaris.

(PRNewsfoto/Antaris) (PRNewswire)

Antaris and Other Space Leaders to Revolutionize Imaging with World's First Satellite with Both SAR and Optical Payloads

The four companies intend to solve a vexing legacy challenge for consumers of remote sensing data. Typically, satellite constellation operators have deployed specialized satellites to capture specific types of data. Each image or data point is captured at a unique time from a unique location, making it difficult to correlate data from separate satellites. The new multi-sensor satellite being developed under the MOU will capture, for the first time in history, both SAR data and optical data from the same satellite—improving the ability to correlate the data and its analytical utility. The resulting datasets will have tremendous value for environmental, insurance and defense applications.

"The Antaris software platform was specifically designed as an end-to-end solution to help dramatically simplify the design, build and management of satellites," said Tom Barton, Co-Founder and CEO of Antaris. "The opportunity to join forces with our friends at Ananth Technologies, GalaxEye and XDLINX to provide a breakthrough solution for a multi-payload satellite imaging constellation is a great example of what our flexible platform was designed to do."

"We are very excited to partner with Ananth, Antaris and XDLINX," said Suyash Singh, CEO of GalaxEye. "We strongly believe that our combined expertise will result in a successful mission of GalaxEye's satellite which will provide superior geospatial imagery to our customers. This is a unique start-up collaboration in the space sector in India and will be further strengthened through support from ISRO and IN-SPACe. This MOU will be marked as the first milestone."

Under the terms of the agreement, Antaris will provide the SaaS technology platform required to design, simulate, build and manage the earth observation satellite from GalaxEye and its onboard Drishti sensor. Ananth Technologies will provide AIT (Assembly, Integration and Test) services and manufacturing capabilities. XDLINX Labs, a valued member of the Antaris Marketplace, will be responsible for the design of the spacecraft bus and supply chain integration services.

"XDLINX is very pleased to partner with Ananth Technologies and Antaris to realize the bus platform to support this unique mission for GalaxEye," said Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO of XDLINX.

"Ananth is truly excited to enable GalaxEye's vision through Ananth's Mission-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering," said Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, CEO of Ananth Technologies. "Our MaaS platform is a fruition of the synergetic collaboration of Ananth with its key partners, Antaris Inc and XDLINX Labs. Beyond launch, Ananth also sees opportunities to collaborate with GalaxEye in offering advanced geospatial services to Ananth's existing and new GIS customers."

The satellite is expected to launch in Q4 2023.

About Antaris

Antaris, the software platform provider for space, exists to make space easy. We dramatically simplify the design, simulation, manufacturing and operation of satellites, giving customers the flexibility and security to ensure mission success. Antaris brings New Space thinking to an Old Space world, solving the most pressing challenges for our industry to improve time-to-orbit and reduce cost. Learn more at www.antaris.space

About GalaxEye

GalaxEye is a new space entity incubated out of IIT Madras, Chennai, India. The Space startup is working on deploying a satellite constellation with a first of its kind sensor based on data fusion to provide the most comprehensive imagery dataset from space. GalaxEye operates on a Data-as-a-Service Model, helping businesses and governments make data-driven decisions based on insights from satellite imagery. Learn more at https://galaxeye.space

About Ananth

Ananth is an internationally certified aerospace Master Systems Integrator (MSI). It has a deep space heritage of supporting numerous spacecraft and launch vehicle platforms during the last two decades. In addition, Ananth also offers high-value geospatial services for its customers. Ananth has extensive design, manufacturing and AIT facilities across India, and has been a key member of the Indian Space program. Learn more at www.ananthtech.com

About XDLINX:

XDLINX offers an end-to-end satellite New Product Innovation (NPI) As-a-Service for complete mission requirements – from design, supply chain, build, integration & space qualify to mission operations. Learn more at www.xdlinx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antaris