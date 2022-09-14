Passport to showcase mobility management platform at National Parking Association's 2022 Convention

40 Under 40 award recipients also recognized for their industry contributions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobility software and payments company Passport will showcase its latest innovative solutions and celebrate two Passport leaders who are named to the prestigious 40 Under 40 awards at the National Parking Association (NPA) Convention & Expo. The event will take place from September 18 to 21 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

The City of Austin is one of more than 800 organizations that trust Passport's mobility management platform to power and operate parking and mobility infrastructure. With Passport, cities and private operators can leverage its software to centrally manage the competing demand at the curb and beyond. At this year's convention, the Company will showcase how its platform is helping operations of all sizes streamline processes in one place and use mobility data more efficiently and effectively.

"The demands at the curb continue to shift, creating unique challenges that cities are constantly trying to solve for," says Passport CRO Doug Rogers. "That is why Passport has built a flexible platform and solutions that can support the evolving needs of any operation. We are excited to bring these solutions into view and to support NPA at one of the largest events in the industry."

In addition to Passport's presence on the showfloor, the Company will be involved in various events including the panel discussion Curb Your Enthusiasm: State of the Art Curb Management, Wayfinding & Signage and the Supplier Stage to share the benefits of Passport's mobility management platform. Additionally, two Passport employees, Client Success Executive Anne Smith and Product Owner Khushali Korde, will be inducted into NPA's annual 40 Under 40 award program. The award honors the industry's most influential young professionals.

Passport will be exhibiting from September 19 to 21 at booth #918. To attend NPA's Convention & Expo, visit the event's website and register online.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport