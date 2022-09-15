Chico's FAS, Inc. Appoints Christine Munnelly as SVP of Merchandising & Design at Soma®

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced the appointment of executive Christine Munnelly as the Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Design at Soma®. She will be responsible for the product, design and overall strategy for Soma and will report directly to Molly Langenstein, CEO and President of Chico's FAS.

With over 35 years of experience in the corporate retail landscape working for an accomplished portfolio of vertical specialty and department stores, Munnelly is a veteran in leading talented and diverse teams in merchandise lifecycle strategy, product development, ecommerce and building consumer centric product.

Most recently, Munnelly served as Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Ascena, where she led merchandising for Ann Taylor and LOFT. Prior to that role, she was the Executive Vice President of Merchandising at New York & Company, where she developed a strong acumen for consumer product needs and mastered her knowledge of the design process.

Throughout her career, Munnelly has held other executive leadership roles, including Vice President of Merchandising at Aeropostale. In this role, she led product development, branding, and merchandising for girls' apparel. She was also a key member of the leadership team at Macy's, where she served as the Vice President of Merchandising in the Junior Sportswear division during her 17-year stint at the company.

Chico's FAS CEO and President Molly Langenstein says, "Christine has a proven track record of results building customer-focused products with vast experience as a merchant and will be instrumental to the Soma brand continuing our growth strategy."

Christine looks forward to joining Chico's FAS, "As a forward-looking merchant, I am especially pleased to be working for an organization where women take the lead and bring innovation to life."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of July 30, 2022, the Company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com , www.whbm.com and www.soma.com .

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

