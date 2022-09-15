D2iQ Kubernetes Platform Enhancements Boost Multi-cloud Management and Give Amazon EKS Users a Bigger Bang

D2iQ platform simplifies Kubernetes management and enables EKS customers to more quickly bring cloud-native applications into production at scale on Kubernetes

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ , the leading enterprise Kubernetes provider for smart cloud-native applications, today released updates to its D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), enhancing organizations' ability to streamline the deployment and management of Kubernetes workloads in Day 2 production environments. Of particular significance for Amazon Web Services Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) customers is the ability to more easily deploy and manage EKS Kubernetes clusters.

D2iQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/D2iQ) (PRNewswire)

Managing multi-cluster and multi-cloud environments is a problem faced by many organizations modernizing their infrastructures. By providing a central management plane that unifies and eases the management of all Kubernetes clusters, DKP 2.3 gives enterprises unparalleled control and consistency across multi-cloud, multi-cluster landscapes.

New Multi-cloud, Multi-cluster Capabilities

Among its new capabilities, DKP 2.3 makes it easier than ever to manage AWS EKS clusters and now also supports provisioning Kubernetes on the top-three public cloud providers–Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform–along with support for the Kubernetes distributions from each of these cloud providers: AWS EKS, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

In addition, DKP 2.3 can now centrally configure and deploy applications per cluster in a multi-cluster environment, providing more flexibility and control when managing multi-cluster environments.

By adding support for provisioning Kubernetes clusters on the Google Cloud Platform, DKP 2.3 enables DKP users to centrally manage all their Kubernetes clusters within the three most popular public cloud provider services, making multi-cloud Kubernetes management easier and giving organizations more flexibility when it comes to public cloud infrastructure and Kubernetes distributions.

Additionally, DKP 2.3 provides support for attaching existing GKE clusters and deploying the DKP Day-2-ready platform applications, making GKE clusters production-ready and enabling organizations to centrally manage third-party cloud provider Kubernetes distributions of their choice (EKS, AKS, and GKE).

Big Boost for AWS EKS Customers

With this latest update, DKP adds value to AWS EKS by providing a comprehensive ecosystem of supported and open-source Kubernetes platform applications that accelerate the path to production at scale. Platform teams can now focus on creating developer experiences to solve business challenges without compromising innovation and security.

"While Amazon EKS offers a great foundation for building cloud-native applications, production-grade enterprise platforms need to be augmented with additional capabilities to meet Day 2 operational challenges," said Tobi Knaup, CEO of D2iQ. "As a founding member of the CNCF, D2iQ has deep experience in deploying containers and Kubernetes in production. The new updates to DKP provide our customers with everything they need to adopt Kubernetes on Amazon EKS, expand and run enterprise-scale Kubernetes to hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments, and more quickly realize the value of smart cloud-native applications."

Insights Ease Problem Resolution

DKP 2.3 also includes two significant alert features to the D2iQ technology preview of DKP Insights, DKP's self-service troubleshooting capability. Insights now prevents potential problems and downtimes by checking workload configuration against a set of best practices and suggesting improvements. DKP Insights alerts also are enhanced through a details page that includes information on the anomaly, root cause analysis (RCA), and suggested solutions to resolve the anomaly.

Additional new features in DKP 2.3 include:

Enhanced documentation: The updated documentation feature reorganizes the content from all D2iQ solutions for DKP. Improved search functionality enables users to more easily search across all products on the platform without having to learn all the platform components.

Kubernetes 1.23 support: DKP 2.3 supports Kubernetes 1.23, enabling users to benefit from the latest features and security fixes in upstream Kubernetes.

DKP 2.3 is generally available now. Register now to attend the upcoming Linux Foundation webinar " Enterprise Kubernetes Done Right with D2iQ " on September 21.

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you to succeed. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at D2iQ.com.

