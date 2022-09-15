DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery Named a Finalist in Fast Company's Innovation by Design 2022 Awards

DEWALT is the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry

DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery (DCBP034) recognized for design innovation offering users DEWALT's lightest and most powerful compact battery **

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in cordless solutions, today announced that the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery has been named a finalist in Fast Company's Innovation By Design 2022 Awards. The awards honor the designers and businesses solving crucial problems based on key components of innovation, including functionality, originality, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

"With the launch of POWERSTACK, DEWALT's breakthrough innovation continues to exceed performance standards with the Pro user. We are pleased to see industry-leading voices like Fast Company recognize our DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V Max* Compact Battery as a game changing cordless product for the construction industry," said Allison Nicolaidis, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "POWERSTACK is the gateway into the future of the cordless jobsite, and we are just getting started with adding bigger and more powerful products to the POWERSTACK™ platform."

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery was recognized in the 'Product' category for its design that utilizes flat, pouch battery cells delivering DEWALT's lightest and most powerful compact battery in the 2Ah or lower range.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces. The battery is compatible with all DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers in its 20V MAX* system.

Fast Company's 2022 Innovation By Design Award is the fourth industry accolade the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery has received since its unveiling in October 2021. The battery has also been met with rave reviews from construction and trade professionals and garnered high retail demand since its debut.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery (DCBP034), please visit: www.dewalt.com/powerstack.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** Compared to DEWALT 20V MAX* Batteries 2Ah or lower; not in application.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

