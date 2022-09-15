GLS US Partners With project44 for End-to-End Shipment Updates

The Partnership Will Provide Customers with best-in-class Shipment Visibility

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global shipping leader General Logistics Systems (GLS), announced that it will be partnering with project44 for enhanced shipment visibility across their US service area. The decision will grant a range of improvements to the company's customer experience, including real-time, end-to-end shipment updates, as well as enhanced communication with the addition of proactive alerts. Furthermore, the project44 platform will help GLS achieve expanded network visibility, predict delivery issues, and reduce operational costs.

Of the company's announcement, Steve Griffin, GLS US Parcel Services COO commented, "A partnership with project44 is something GLS has been looking forward to, as it equips us with new and enhanced abilities that we can use to advance our services. GLS expects this platform to help the company optimize operational costs, improve customers' delivery experiences, and boost our service speeds. These benefits are guaranteed to establish GLS as the premier provider of parcel and freight delivery services in every geography we service."

project44 has developed a set of advanced shipment solutions, which GLS aims to take advantage of. These include:

Providing real time alerts to consignees so they know when their order was shipped, on-road, and delivered.

Streamlining collaboration between different parties during the shipment process.

Enabling access to consumer delivery experience capabilities already widely used in the eCommerce market.

Accessing new supply chain improvements via AI integrations.

Aggregating shipping data for enhanced reporting and predictive analytics.

GLS' partnership with project44 is just one part of its expanding service improvements, including a revamped website and upgrades to its hubs.

About GLS: GLS is a global shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery throughout the West. Its services include Priority, Ground, and Freight delivery.

Visit GLS-US.com to learn more.

