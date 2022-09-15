Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Industrial Fire and Safety Equipment in Alabama

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to add Industrial Fire and Safety Equipment, which provides fire extinguisher and suppression services, to the Pye-Barker family of companies. The acquisition further strengthens Pye-Barker's footprint in Birmingham, Alabama and the surrounding areas.

Industrial Fire & Safety Equipment (IFSE) specializes in the installation, inspection and service of fire extinguishers and suppression systems, as well as fire safety training. The company also supplies safety equipment to customers in industries including mining, construction, fire protection, food services, manufacturing, medical, nuclear, and utility. Founded in 1958 by the Langston family, IFSE's mission is to ensure customers get the fire protection solutions they need to keep workers safe.

"In the Pye-Barker story we see our own – a commitment to a family-oriented culture, excellent customer service and opportunities for employee growth," said Griff Langston, President and owner at IFSE. "I'm proud to have Pye-Barker backing our team."

"As a family-operated business for the last 64 years, IFSE reflects Pye-Barker's own beginnings as a business built on hard work and reliable service," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker's CEO.

IFSE will continue to be operated by Lee Langston and Kyle Ware with additional resources and support from Pye-Barker Fire & Safety.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 140 locations and 4,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

