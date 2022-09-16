COUSIN SAL & MUSH MEDIA PARTNER WITH PEYTON MANNING'S OMAHA PRODUCTIONS

Jimmy Kimmel & Cousin Sal To Co-Produce Original Videos With Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions today announced that "Cousin Sal" Iacono and Mush Media are partnering with the Omaha Audio Network presented By Caesars Sportsbook.

All seven Mush Media shows, including Cousin Sal's popular Against All Odds and Extra Points podcasts, will now be part of Omaha's original podcast lineup. Omaha will also produce full length video versions of each podcast for ESPN's YouTube channel.

As part of the collaboration, Mush and Omaha will also team up with Jimmy Kimmel to write and produce original videos and other programming that will be distributed across Omaha Productions' social channels.

"I'm very excited to join the Omaha family. Over the years I've won so much money betting on Peyton and Eli I feel like I should be paying them. But since the contract is already signed, I think we're good," said Mush Media Co-Founder Cousin Sal.

"Cousin Sal has been making sports fans laugh for two decades. He's built a great reputation by delivering fans content in a fun and authentic way," said Omaha Productions Founder Peyton Manning. "Having the opportunity to team up with him and Jimmy to create original audio and video is an exciting next step as we continue to build Omaha."

"The expansion of the Omaha Audio Network has been impressive," said Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer at Caesars Digital. "Cousin Sal is a great addition to an already strong lineup. As presenting sponsor, we at Caesars Sportsbook look forward to continued collaboration with Omaha to bring more unique content and unforgettable events to life."

"We are looking forward to this newest collaboration with Omaha Audio," said ESPN Vice President of Digital Production Mike Foss. "Adding Cousin Sal's podcasts will further broaden our sports betting content across multiple platforms providing even more options for our passionate fanbase in that space."

Minus Three with Dave Dameshek; Covered in Glory with Toby Mergler and Brett Koremenos; Waiver Wired with Eddie Spaghetti and Jen Piacenti; Megan Fun of Sports with Megan Gailey and Megan Connolly; Lemon Pepper Parlay with Will Blackmon and Martin Weiss; and The Degenerate Trifecta of Harry, Brother Bri and Darren "The Parlay Kid" will also be part of the network.

Omaha Productions' expansion into audio was announced jointly with Caesars Entertainment and ESPN in June, resulting in the launch of a series of shows with signature hosts including Vince Carter, Cameron Heyward, Greg McElroy, and Katie Mox. Earlier this month, Kyle Brandt and Mina Kimes joined The Omaha Audio Network ahead of the NFL season.

All new Mush podcasts will be presented by Caesars Sportsbook and live in the ESPN Podcast library, which already features more than 35 original shows and is available on all podcast distribution platforms. Caesars Sportsbook is presenting sponsor of the Omaha Audio network supplying all odds and gaming data for podcasts and digital content on the network. In addition, Caesars and Omaha will continue to create live events unique to members of Caesars' best-in-class loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, and most recently announced the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour visiting tentpole sporting events across the United States.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy-award winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+'s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, P.K. Subban, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix.

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on sports passions, storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That's What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby). ESPN's podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

About Mush Media

Co-founded by America's favorite gambler – "Cousin Sal" Iacono – Mush Media develops multimedia content focusing on sports, betting, comedy and pop culture. The Extra Points Podcast Network currently features seven popular shows, including the long-running hit Against All Odds. Additionally, the Extra Points website, which features daily picks and free-to-play contests with the ability to compete against all of the network's various personalities provides a home for all your sports wagering needs. The company was created in the midst of the 2020 global pandemic, proving once and for all that no one likes to gamble more than Cousin Sal.

