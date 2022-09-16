InventHelp Inventor Develops HVAC Condensation Collector (BDH-154)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "One day I noticed a mud puddle from condensation. I placed a 6 gallon pail below the tube and the pail was full or more than full twice a day. I thought there should be a way to collect and reuse this water to water a lawn or garden," said an inventor, from Martinsburg, W.V., "so I invented the CONDENSATION COLLECTOR. My design prevents the water from being wasted, especially during dry-climate seasons or times without rain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to collect water/condensation from a home HVAC unit. In doing so, it enables the water to be used for lawn and garden use. As a result, it helps to conserve water and it could help to reduce water bills. The invention features a flexible and eco-friendly design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp