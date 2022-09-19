Addition of the pharmaceutical industry's "gold standard" provider for cancer drug market access insight and analysis solidifies the omnimedia company's position as the leader in research, analysis, and education for managed markets

MALVERN Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMP Global, the world's largest healthcare event and education company, today announced the acquisition of Proximity Health, LLC, a Palo Alto, California-based company with deep experience delivering actionable analysis and guidance for the pharmaceutical industry and billed as the 'gold standard' provider of market access insights. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

HMP Global Acquires Palo Alto-Based Proximity Health, LLC (PRNewswire)

Founded on the principle of "closer is better," Proximity leverages more than 25 years of experience engaging with health care providers, payers, and cancer drug developers. The firm's insights identify key influences on oncologists' cancer drug selection including decision making processes, clinical pathways, order sets, and financial incentives. Proximity's consultants recently expanded their research to assess value-based care and payers' rising influence in many specialty markets including oncology.

"The Proximity team has built an exceptional brand and reputation as the leading provider of market access information and analysis," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "The top pharmaceutical companies rely on Proximity Health's market research and client-specific insights to ensure market access success in the U.S. cancer drug market. Proximity brings sophisticated analytical capabilities, and a deep roster of high-quality talent that complements the value HMP Global provides for stakeholders throughout the healthcare spectrum. More importantly, we look forward to working with the Proximity team to ultimately increase access to life-saving cancer therapies, and further advance HMP Global's mission of improving patient outcomes."

As part of the integration into HMP Global, Proximity will become HMP Market Access Insights, part of the company's Omnimedia Division. Joining HMP Global will be a full team from Proximity, led by Founder Lee Blansett, a U.S. healthcare system veteran with more than 30 years of provider and market access experience.

"We believe in deep, high-touch engagement with our customers, from providers to industry," said Blansett. "HMP Global shares our commitment to customer engagement and market research development. We look forward to joining the organization and leveraging their knowledge and resources in new and highly valuable collaborations."

"Proximity is a perfect addition to our portfolio, building out the company's solutions across the entire life science innovation lifecycle," said Jeff Hennessy, Jr., President, HMP Omnimedia, the content creation arm of HMP Global. "It adds a layer of insight that complements the range of value we provide to professionals across the healthcare spectrum – through clinically relevant content, audience reach, and authorship. With the addition of Proximity, we now offer a highly leverageable knowledge and services asset that provides customers with deep insights tailored to their needs."

The acquisition of Proximity Health continues a period of accelerated growth for HMP Global. Recent transactions solidified the company's position as the global market leader for wound care education with the March 2021 acquisition of Kestrel Health Information and positioned it as the best-in-class provider of addiction education with the February 2021 acquisition of a portfolio of educational meetings from C4 Recovery Foundation. In 2021, the company also acquired the ePlasty journal, the preeminent peer-reviewed digital journal dedicated to advancing medical and scientific knowledge in plastic and reconstructive surgery, surgical wound healing, vascular surgery, and tissue repair. In September 2021, the company announced the acquisition of the annual Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo from Argentum, the premier national association supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities. Most recently, the company completed the February purchase of the Senior Care Marketing and Sales Summit (SMASH), the meeting for c-suite sales and marketing executives within senior housing and post-acute care organizations, as well as announced the formation of a Senior Care Division. In June, the company acquired the Western Afib Symposium, the leading educational conference focused on advancements in atrial fibrillation.

To learn more about HMP Global's Omnimedia Group, visit hmpglobal.com/hmp-omnimedia.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HMP