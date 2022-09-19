Phosphorex Appoints Jarlath Keating as Chief Executive Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent growth capital investment from Ampersand Capital Partners, Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") providing microspheres and polymer / lipid nanoparticles, announced today the appointment of Jarlath Keating as Chief Executive Officer. Jarlath has over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including senior management positions within various contract research and contract manufacturing organizations. Most recently, Jarlath served as the President and CEO at Advanced BioScience Laboratories, a CDMO focused on gene therapy viral vectors and oncolytic virus applications. Prior to Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Jarlath held various senior commercial roles at MilliporeSigma, leading the global BioReliance® commercial operations function. Jarlath also held commercial and technical roles at industry leading organizations such as Thermo Fisher, GE and Lonza Biologics.

Bin Wu, Ph.D., Founder of Phosphorex, will assume the newly created role of President and Chief Scientific Officer. Bin commented, "Jarlath is a highly accomplished leader of customer-focused, science-driven organizations. His depth of global experience makes him well positioned to lead Phosphorex as we execute on our growth strategy to establish cGMP manufacturing for lipid nanoparticles."

Jarlath Keating commented, "Dr. Wu has founded, grown, and led an exceptional drug delivery focused CDMO and team of premier scientists serving the pharma and biotech industries. Our vision is to build upon this knowledge and experience, allowing Phosphorex to fulfill its mission as an end-to-end CDMO provider for lipid / polymer nanoparticles, microspheres, and other nanoparticle technologies. I am thrilled to join the organization at this pivotal point in the company's evolution and look forward to serving our world-class client base and driving Phosphorex's strategic growth plan."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

