Three Simple Things to Teach Your Loved Ones During National Rail Safety Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. freight rail network is made up of nearly 140,000 miles of track, traversing serene landscapes and busy cities. Often, children, teens and adults can be found walking the tracks, cutting across them as a short cut and/or posing for photos, without knowing these three simple facts:

Trains are at least three feet wider than the tracks on either side.

Modern trains are quieter than people might think.

Once a train starts to brake, it can take up to one mile for the train to come to a complete stop.

"National Rail Safety Week is the perfect time for families to sit down and stress the importance of being alert and distraction free around railroad tracks," said Connie Roseberry, assistant vice president and Chief Safety Officer at Union Pacific Railroad. "There are a variety of tools available to help make these conversations fun and engaging and, most importantly, they can help save lives."

In collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide, a national key partner through Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program, free, downloadable content is available for educators, parents and caregivers on the online Rail Safety Station. The hub helps create parent and community advocates by providing fact sheets, lesson plans, activity sheets, videos, and opportunities to share personal experiences.

"Every five days a child is killed in a train collision but there are proven steps communities and parents can take to protect their children," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "We're thrilled to join Union Pacific and Chuggington during Rail Safety Week to raise awareness, provide lifesaving resources, and encourage all parents to talk to their kids about railroad safety and to model safe behavior themselves."

To help create safe habits at an early age, the stars of "Chuggington," an animated TV series following the adventures of three young train engines, Wilson, Koko and Brewster, deliver content highlighting three key rail safety messages to stay safe around trains and railroad tracks:

Don't walk along train tracks. Walking near or on tracks is against the law and trains can overhang tracks by at least three feet.

Cross railroad tracks only at places marked by crossbuck lights or a gate. Look for lights at a gate and look both ways before you cross.

Wait for the train to pass. When lights are flashing or the gates are down, wait for the train to pass. Even if you are in a hurry, do not try to beat the train by rushing across the tracks.

The Chuggington partnership provides a variety of additional resources, including a rail safety PSA and a dedicated website at Chuggington.com/RailSafety, which features a customizable Rail Safety Pledge and a variety of downloadable activity sheets for parents, teachers and schools.

The Chuggington partnership also includes support from GoNoodle, a kids' online hub that provides children in classrooms and at home an outlet for community wellness, physical health, mindfulness and much more. Through the partnership, downloadable activities and free resources will be provided on the importance of railroad safety in an engaging way for children to learn and have fun. Find more at rail safety PSA and Chuggington.com/RailSafety.

Additional safety resources are available at UP.com/safety, or visit UP.com/seguridad for Spanish-language materials.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

ABOUT SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. Safe Kids also engages in advocacy efforts to make kids safer at the federal, state, and local levels. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Learn more at safekids.org.

ABOUT CHUGGINGTON AND HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

Produced and distributed worldwide by Herschend Entertainment Studios, "Chuggington: Tales From the Rails" and its fictional world of modern and colorful train engines follows the humorous, educational and contemporary adventures of three young trainee engines, the eager Wilson, daring Koko and loyal Brewster, who learn to ride the rails of life while learn valuable lessons of teamwork, listening, perseverance, patience, self-confidence and building friendships.

Through the power of storytelling, Herschend Entertainment Studios (HES) creates entertainment brands which positively influence families for the better. Launched in 2016, HES is the media arm of Herschend Enterprises which develops and produces 360 degree Franchises of wholesome entertainment for television, film, licensing and other media. Its current media properties include Chuggington, The Harlem Globetrotters, Splash and Bubbles (in partnership with The Jim Henson Company) and The Keys to the Kingdom.

