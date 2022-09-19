Veris Residential COO Anna Malhari to Speak at The Nest Summit Campus During Climate Week NYC

Takes Main Stage on September 22 to Join Panel Discussion on a Brand's Role in the Shift to Sustainable Choices for Businesses and Consumers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced that Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer and Head of the Company's ESG Task Force, will take Main Stage at The Nest Summit Campus during Climate Week NYC to discuss "A Brand's Role in the Shift to Sustainable Choices for Businesses & Consumers: Living and Thinking Differently." The panel will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 3:05 pm ET in the North Building at the Javits Convention Center.

"This Climate Week, I am honored to join The Nest Summit Campus, a purpose-driven platform that shares Veris Residential's commitment to mobilizing climate action through sustainable, innovative solutions," said Malhari. "The built sector is responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions annually. As a member of the real estate industry, we believe it is our corporate responsibility to take action to mitigate our carbon footprint by adapting our business. And we hope that others will follow in our footsteps."

The Nest Summit will bring together climate leaders across businesses, government entities, NGOs, and academia in person this year to discuss environmental challenges, cutting-edge innovations and solutions-focused strategies for climate action. The panel on which Malhari is participating will explore ways companies are engaging consumers and business with selections and solutions for more sustainable practices that lead the way to transform consumer lifestyles with deliberate choices that advance climate action.

Malhari concluded, "As people increasingly seek more sustainable alternatives in their daily lives, Veris Residential is pleased to offer more sustainability-conscious living options. I look forward to sharing our strategies and learning more about actionable climate solutions from other leaders across a variety of industries."

Veris Residential encourages individuals in the NYC area to register to attend the event for free here. Media are also invited to attend and can register online here.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit verisresidential.com.

