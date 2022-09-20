Audi of America appoints Whaewon Choi-Wiles as Director of Corporate Communications

Choi-Whiles to lead communications efforts around shaping Audi of America's brand reputation in order to accelerate the company's transformation

Director of Corporate Communications role reports to Emilie Cotter , SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Audi of America

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America has appointed Whaewon Choi-Wiles as Director of Corporate Communications reporting to Audi of America's Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Emilie Cotter.

In her role, Choi-Wiles will lead communications efforts focused on shaping Audi of America's brand reputation in order to accelerate the company's transformation. She will lead brand storytelling, executive visibility, internal and corporate communications to help achieve Audi's commitment of a more electrified, sustainable and inclusive future.

"Whaewon's wealth of experience across industries, strategic thinking and creative approach to corporate storytelling brings expertise that will help Audi of America shape our path forward for key stakeholders," said Emilie Cotter, SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Audi of America. "I'm beyond thrilled to have her join our team in this role at a pivotal moment of transformation."

Choi-Wiles has 20 years of experience working with high performance teams to develop iconic and award-winning campaigns that create brand trust, transformation, and business growth. An expert in navigating dynamic platforms, she specializes in communications programs that shape perceptions, position brands, protect reputation and mobilize communities.

Prior to joining Audi of America, Choi-Wiles spent the last two decades working at advertising and PR agencies, most recently at FleishmanHillard as General Manager and Interim Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, leading teams across multiple sectors in building and protecting some of the world's most esteemed and innovative brands.

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2021, Audi sold 196,038 vehicles in the U.S. and more fully electric models than ever before, with electric vehicle deliveries up by more than 50% over 2020. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

