Cannara Biotech Inc. Announces Entry into the British Columbia Market and the Launch of its First Vape Cartridge and Vape Accessory, Tribal G Mint and UNI Pro Ark

Cannara Biotech Inc. Announces Entry into the British Columbia Market and the Launch of its First Vape Cartridge and Vape Accessory, Tribal G Mint and UNI Pro Ark

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a Quebec-based, vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices, today announced its entry into the British Columbia (BC) market. In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its first two premium product offerings in the vape and accessory categories.

Cannara Biotech Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has shown great confidence in our brands' strong value proposition by listing seven SKUs across Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD. We couldn't be happier to see our flower, pre-roll, and hash concentrates ship to British Columbia retailers and consumers this week, and we thank our dedicated team that has overseen the growth and expansion across three of Canada's largest markets, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, in addition to Saskatchewan," said Zohar Krivorot, Chief Executive Officer.

This month, the Company also launched its first live resin vape cartridge, Tribal G Mint, in Ontario. "Tribal Gelato Mint flower has been a consumer favorite in Ontario, and a key genetic to capture market share when we entered the market in November 2021. Our 1-gram G Mint live resin vape cartridge contains only fresh frozen Gelato Mint flower (Breeder: Exotic Genetix) that is grown in our facility, with zero additives, for a true-to-cultivar, full flavor experience on the go. The introduction of Tribal's G Mint live resin vape cartridge is the latest example of Cannara's goal to provide highly desirable premium cannabis products at affordable prices," commented Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has also introduced a premium universal 510 vape battery, the Tribal UNI Pro ARK, in collaboration with well-known premium vape manufacturer, Yocan, to provide a superior consumer vaping experience. "Cannara is pleased to have partnered with Yocan to deliver a vape battery that we have the utmost confidence in. Cannara is the exclusive partner for custom Uni Pro 2.0 devices in Canada, and we expect this accessory to be a big hit with our customers as we bring this product across all markets in Canada going forward," concluded Mr. Sosiak. The Tribal UNI Pro ARK will be sold through retailers across Canada and direct to consumer via www.tribal.ca/ark.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV:LOVE) (OTCQB:LOVFF) (FRA:8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium- grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cannara Biotech Inc. Announces Entry into the British Columbia Market and the Launch of its First Vape Cartridge and Vape Accessory, Tribal G Mint and Uni Pro Ark. (CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cannara Biotech Inc.