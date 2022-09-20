Canon Solutions America Presents Solutions for the Modern-Day Work Environment at NIGP 2022 Forum

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., touted best practices in the 2022 National Institute of Government Procurement (NIGP) Annual Forum held virtually and in-person August 20 - 24, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. Representatives of the company interacted with attendees, participating in dialogue to promote education, networking, and problem-solving relating to the modern-day work environment.

Pictured Left to Right: Eric Kempton, Marketing Manager, Jim Catalano, Director of Marketing, Dave Wetzel, Business Development Executive, Aimée Bivins, Senior Product Marketing Specialist, Kohei Maeda, Marketing Supervisor, Tom Cusanelli, Senior Product Marketing Specialist, Zach Zeises, Pricing Analyst, Frank Carroll, Senior Manager, Paul Murphy, VP Major Accounts & Vertical Marketing (PRNewswire)

The NIGP Annual Forum and Products Exposition is the largest North American educational conference exclusively for individuals in public procurement. Over 2,000 attendees were present at this year's Forum and over 200 exhibitors were there to showcase best practices and innovative solutions to help reshape the future of hybrid work.

Canon Solutions America presented an informative networking session, titled "Providing Solutions for the Modern-Day Work Environment." This aimed to educate attendees on solutions from Canon that support the hybrid workplace including document management services, workplace health and safety, and Activate My Line of Sight (AMLOS™), a hybrid meeting software solution in development and coming soon, designed to harness the power of Canon's image processing technology to help create an immersive hybrid meeting experience. Also discussed during this session were solutions that support industry staffing challenges, including Canon Solutions America's Managed Services and Canon Office Cloud.

Attendees that visited the Canon Solutions America in-person booth located in the exhibit hall was able to learn more about AMLOS and introduced to Whiz by SoftBank Robotics, a robot vacuum built on a trusted AI platform to deliver a high quality, efficient clean in commercial spaces.

Canon Solutions America also offered virtual attendees the chance to download an array of informative and helpful resources via their virtual booth, open for attendees to utilize for the duration of the Forum. Resources available for download included information for AMLOS, myCSA account management, workplace health solutions information, OMNIA Partner agreements, and much more.

"We are continuously impressed by the knowledge and expertise Canon Solutions America brings to the Forum, and we are thrilled to have them back at this year's Forum," said Fred Kuhn, Chief Growth Officer, NIGP. "There is tremendous value in hearing directly from the experts themselves, which offers members the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how best practices are used throughout the industry."

"We are proud to once again support the National Institute of Government Procurement Forum, and were thrilled to share our knowledge and expertise with members to enhance their day-to-day operations, and discuss solutions that address today's challenges in the hybrid workplace," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "It is beneficial to be able to listen to procurement experts in order to better develop technologies and strategies for success."

About NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement

Developing, supporting, and promoting the public procurement profession through premiere educational and research programs, professional support, technical services, and advocacy initiatives that benefit members and constituents since 1944. With more than 3,000 member agencies representing over 16,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, and countries outside of North America, the Institute is international in its reach. Visit nigp.org.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is currently developing the AMLOS solution. The AMLOS solution is not available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere. Specifications and features may change and no assurances can be given that this solution, in the current or any other form, will be made available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere. Remote views are determined by what is shown by the in-office participant(s). Subscription to, and/or purchase of, other Canon and third-party services and solutions required. Subject to applicable Canon or third-party provider's terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrants any third-party product, service, or feature referenced hereunder. See Canon U.S.A. Partner Portal for requirements, technical specifications and compatibility information: www.partners.usa.canon.com. To learn more about the AMLOS™ solution, please contact your Canon Authorized Representative. usa.canon.com/amlos

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Nicole Esan csa.canon.com 631-330-2139 For sales info/customer support: niesan@cusa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. AMLOS, the AMLOS logo and Activate My Line of Sight are trademarks of Canon U.S.A., Inc. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. nor Canon Solutions America, Inc. represents or warrants any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.

© 2022 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

Canon Solutions America logo (PRNewsfoto/Canon Solutions America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.