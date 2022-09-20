Deljo Heating & Cooling celebrates 100 years of excellence

Chicago home service company continues legacy of providing premier services to local communities

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deljo Heating & Cooling, the leading home service company in the Chicago area, is celebrating 100 years of providing homeowners with premier services and comfort. The company, which was founded in 1922 as Del-Nard Fuel Oil, is highlighting the occasion with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the team, apply for open positions, tour the facility, and explore the Deljo Academy

"Operating for 100 years is an extraordinary accomplishment," said Bob Clement, who spent over three decades as the owner of Deljo Heating & Cooling before recently retiring. "For the past 30 years, our team has worked to create a positive atmosphere that spreads to our loyal customers. We are a family-operated business that treats our team and customers like one of our own. That's the Deljo way.

"As we look toward the future, we will continue to evolve and innovate to meet the demands of our customers while adapting to new technologies that will take our company to the next level."

Growth and expansion have been major factors for Deljo over the past decade. After spending 25 years in its previous building, the company moved into a new facility in the Sauganash area in 2020.

Placing an emphasis on creating HVAC stars of the future, the company also launched the Deljo Academy. The 5,000-square-foot training facility is geared toward providing state-of-the-art training and support to employees and new team members. With high-quality trainers on board, new recruits can find themselves in company vans within a few months.

"At Deljo, we believe that the most valuable asset of our company is the people who come into work every day," said Luke Weiden, general manager of Deljo Heating & Cooling. "We want all of our employees to grow both personally and professionally while achieving their full potential, and we are always looking for skilled technicians to join our growing team. That's how a company exceeds 100 years of service, and our training facility will continue to help foster those excellent results in our technicians to ensure continue creating value for our customers."

For more information about Deljo Heating & Cooling, please visit https://deljoheating.com/.

For more information about the Deljo Academy, please visit https://deljoheating.com/deljo-academy/.

About Deljo Heating & Cooling

Started in 1922, Deljo Heating & Cooling is a family-operated home service company that specializes in heating and cooling solutions. Serving the Chicago area, the team at Deljo Heating & Cooling offers reliable HVAC services year-round to ensure comfort in your home or business. Their full complement of quality indoor comfort services includes heating, air conditioning, HVAC system, and indoor air quality work completed by knowledgeable technicians whose extensive training and experience help ensure your satisfaction. For more information, visit https://deljoheating.com/deljo-academy/.

