FanDuel Furthers Commitment to "Play Well" During Responsible Gaming Education Month

FanDuel Welcomes Amanda Serrano As Responsible Gaming Ambassador

Serrano Joins Craig Carton as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help mark the American Gaming Association's Responsible Gaming Education Month, FanDuel Group is holding its first company-wide Play Well Day to announce a series of additions to its industry leading responsible gaming initiatives. FanDuel has kicked off the commitment with a renewed partnership with seven division boxing champion Amanda Serrano, who will be joining Craig Carton as a responsible gaming ambassador.

FanDuel is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Amanda Serrano. In addition to sponsorship of Amanda’s fights, she has joined FanDuel as the company’s newest Responsible Gaming Ambassador. (PRNewswire)

Amanda Serrano has joined FanDuel as the company's newest Responsible Gaming Ambassador.

As part of Play Well Day activities, FanDuel employees across the globe will gather to re-affirm the company's steadfast commitment to Responsible Gaming (RG) at an employee only event featuring company and industry leaders discussing the everyday role each employee plays in creating a culture that embraces safer play.

Within the Play Well Day agenda, FanDuel is making several major announcements regarding its responsible gaming program. First, is the expansion of its responsible gaming ambassador program. FanDuel is proud to announce that its first RG ambassador, Craig Carton, has agreed to a new multi-year extension to continue as a FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassador. As part of the expanded partnership, Carton, who hosts "The Carton Show" on FS1 and "Carton and Roberts" on WFAN 101.9 FM/ 660 AM radio in New York will kick off the "FanDuel/Craig Carton College Tour" with stops at campuses beginning this fall.

"I am excited to continue working with FanDuel on raising awareness and advocacy for problem gambling," said Carton. "Our first year together focused on training and identifying ways to better protect customers through advocacy. Moving forward, speaking to young adults about my story and how they can learn from it is something I'm incredibly passionate about. I can't wait to kick off our campus tour later this month."

In addition to Carton, FanDuel is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Amanda Serrano. In addition to sponsorship of Amanda's fights, she has joined FanDuel as the company's newest Responsible Gaming Ambassador. Serrano will film a series of responsible gaming public service announcements in English and Spanish to better serve FanDuel's customers. Serrano will look to unify all of the featherweight titles on September 24 at Manchester Arena in Manchester England. FanDuel's new Ambassador will defend her WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles against IBF featherweight champion Sarah Mahfoud live on PPV. The continued sponsorship is integrated across the FanDuel site and Amanda's social channels and will include FanDuel's logo on Serrano's trunks and personal appearances for her next three fights.

"I am delighted to be joining FanDuel and Craig as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador," said Serrano. "I appreciate how serious the team at FanDuel takes this issue, as it's one of personal importance to me. Being able to use my platform to advocate to sports fans a play well lifestyle is something I'm proud to be a part of."

As members of the FanDuel Responsible Gaming Team, Serrano and Carton will play an active consulting role with FanDuel's RG operations and customer service teams and produce content that encourages customers to play within a budget and to never chase losses. They will also work to encourage greater adoption of FanDuel's responsible gaming tools including wager, deposit, and time limit technology, which helps customers manage their play safely.

"The opportunity to continue our partnership with Craig while also welcoming Amanda to our Responsible Gaming Ambassador team will allow FanDuel to connect with more consumers about our beliefs around how to play well," said Adam Warrington, Vice President of Responsible Gaming at FanDuel Group. "We're proud to further our commitment to developing programs, partnerships, and tools that aim to make a tangible difference in responsible gaming."

FanDuel to Support ICRG Research

As part of Responsible Gaming Education Month, FanDuel Group will make a $100,000 donation to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG), supporting ground-breaking research designed to understand gambling behavior in order to determine areas of potential harm to mitigate risk and improve responsible gambling programs.

"I continue to be impressed with FanDuel's efforts to promote Responsible Gaming," said Arthur Paikowsky, ICRG President. "The company is making important strides in raising awareness of safer play. Their donation to ICRG is important to advance critical research in the months and years to come."

FanDuel will continue with its responsible gaming advertising campaign built by FanDuel's internal creative team. The multi-media campaign titled "The System" will continue to air throughout the year backed by a significant media investment.

As the #1 mobile gaming operator, FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gaming. FanDuel has built an industry leading RG approach, including a more than 100-person team of full-time Compliance and RG professionals focused on strengthening our product across technology, marketing, product development and data/analytics. All year round, FanDuel offers customers responsible gaming resources and tools to help manage their online casino, sports betting, horse racing and daily fantasy sports play. The tools are available in our apps and can be viewed on FanDuel's Play Well site. These responsible gaming tools include the following:

The final "play safe" tool available to FanDuel customers is to self-exclude. Once customers self-exclude from one FanDuel site, they are self-excluded from all FanDuel sites across its casino, racing, fantasy, and sportsbook products. The company follows strict exclusion process protocols and employs this policy across all products to protect those customers who are signaling they may be experiencing a problem. Customers self-excluding from FanDuel Group real money gaming sites are offered a Gamban license to match their self-exclusion. The Gamban service will not only block each FanDuel Group site but all real money gaming websites including legal and offshore sportsbooks, online casinos, poker sites, social gaming sites, and esports sites from use on up to 15 devices.

Play Well is a core pillar of Flutter's global sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan. Focused on leveraging universal principles to promote responsible gambling across global markets where Flutter operates, the Group has set a goal for 50% of online customers globally to be using a safer gambling tool by 2026.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact: Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel / press@Fanduel.com

FanDuel is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FanDuel Group