Lufthansa Selects Datometry to Accelerate Data Warehouse Modernization

SAN FRANCISCO and COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry , the pioneer of database virtualization, announced today that Deutsche Lufthansa AG, has selected the Datometry virtualization platform to accelerate the modernization of its on-premises data warehouse to Microsoft Azure Synapse. The Datometry Hyper-Q virtualization platform is the first to make databases and applications fully interoperable, and will enable the Lufthansa Group to replatform to the cloud without disrupting existing business processes.

Lufthansa Group, composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services, is one of the leading operating aviation groups worldwide. The group's legacy data warehouse powers many mission-critical functions across the enterprise and is one of the largest data warehouse installations of its kind. Lufthansa is looking to modernize its analytical data processing with the performance and flexibility of a modern cloud data warehouse, while preserving long-standing investments in application development and business processes.

Datometry Hyper-Q uniquely addresses Lufthansa's business objectives by enabling the company to transfer its existing applications natively to Azure without costly rewrites of SQL code. With Datometry Hyper-Q, Lufthansa will complete the transformation from on-premises to cloud-native at a fraction of the time, cost, and risk of conventional database migrations.

"We chose Datometry for their powerful value proposition and commitment to a strong partnership," said Mirco Bharpalania, Senior Director Data, Analytics and Integration, Lufthansa Group. "We look forward to accelerating the transformation of our data warehouse infrastructure as part of our data and cloud strategy. We have been impressed by the power of the Datometry Hyper-Q product during both the selection process and the early project implementation."

"We're excited to assist Lufthansa, one of the most iconic brands in aviation, in their transformation to become cloud-native," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "Lufthansa joins a rapidly growing cohort of industry leaders that leverage Datometry's database virtualization as they unlock the benefits of the cloud for their organization."

Lufthansa evaluated several approaches before deciding on Microsoft Azure and Datometry for its digital transformation. The collaboration with Microsoft and Datometry will enable Lufthansa to rapidly move to the cloud-native database, utilize the latest cloud services, and save millions in deployment and annual cost savings.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Datometry seamlessly accelerates Enterprise database modernization for any cloud. Datometry empowers enterprises with unprecedented simplicity to run their existing applications directly on the cloud database of their choice without the business disruption and complexities of costly and risk-laden database migrations and application re-writes. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

About Lufthansa

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 105,000 employees, the Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics, MRO, and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The latter also includes Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and the IT companies. All segments occupy a leading position in their respective markets.

