NexGen Supports National Retail Client for The Holidays

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Agency, a global provider of dynamic customer experience management and social media solutions, is proud to be supporting a 35-year-old national retail company for the 3rd year in a row.

Each year during the holidays throughout the 3 years of support, NexGen handles over 75,000 customer interactions in just a 5-week period while improving CSAT, quality, and performance through NexGen's onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery locations. In order to provide this exceptional experience, NexGen conducted training leveraging both in-person classrooms along with virtual classrooms using state-of-the-art technology and best practices.

"We're so glad to be supporting this massive retailer for another year. Due to NexGen's low attrition, they will also be working with the same management and training teams for year #3. We like to think of our clients as an extension of us, our success is their success," NexGen Agency's CEO, Mike Epstein stated.

