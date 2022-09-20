Nulogy's Josephine Coombe and Christine Barnhart Recognized in Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Women in Supply Chain Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of collaborative supply chain solutions, today announced that two of the company's senior leaders, Josephine Coombe and Christine Barnhart, were named recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive 's 2022 Women in Supply Chain Awards .

Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain list honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

As Nulogy's Managing Director, UK, Josephine Coombe launched Nulogy's operations in Bristol in 2020, and currently leads its regional European operations. Leveraging her extensive senior executive experience in enterprise software, Coombe has demonstrated a commitment to helping Nulogy's current and prospective customers (including contract packagers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and consumer brands) garner the most value out of cloud-based software for their business operations.

As Vice President, Product Marketing and Go-To-Market, Christine Barnhart focuses on Nulogy's new product initiatives, working closely with the company's product, marketing, and sales teams. Barnhart's previous roles include Vice President, Product Strategy and Go-To-Market at Verusen and Senior Director of Product and Industry Market Strategy for Infor. Barnhart additionally leverages her extensive background in building and managing manufacturing supply chains in appliances and consumer products to bring the voice of the customer into product development.

"I am thankful for the recognition by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, and I look forward to furthering the dialogue around digitalization and change management with contract packers and 3PLs across the UK and continental Europe," says Coombe. "I strongly believe technology can alleviate increasing labor constraints for these businesses, help address inflation through improved cost control, while delivering great value to their bottom line."

"I am excited to be honored amongst so many other great leaders, and I am equally excited to contribute to Nulogy's vision of what the supply chain can and should be," says Barnhart. "The team at Nulogy is breaking new ground, and I'm excited to be part of it."

"This award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I'm so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I'm proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey."

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market. For more information about Nulogy, visit nulogy.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

