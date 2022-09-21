Cantu Beauty Partners With Non-Profit, Gyrl Wonder Inc., To Present Gyrl Get Hired Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In their second year of partnership, Cantu Beauty and Gyrl Wonder , a professional pipeline 501c3 initiative giving rise to ambitious women of color between the ages of 17 - 23, has teamed up to host the Gyrl Get Hired (GGH) Conference on Sunday, September 25 in Brooklyn, NYC. The GGH Conference's mission is to bring Gen Z peers together to grow community, to teach attendees how to confidently take up space and show up as their authentic selves as they embark on their professional journeys.

The conference is designed to equip college students and recent graduates with the tools needed to prepare for internship and early career opportunities and set the attendees up for professional success. Industry shakers will speak on topics such as knowing your worth when entering the workforce for the first time — from salary negotiation to breaking professional barriers.

"Cantu believes success starts from within and as a brand that services Black and Brown communities, we want to make sure the next generation is equipped with the resources we wish we had when we were 17 and 23 to accelerate the path to purpose, path to profit and utterly path to potential," says Dametria Kinsley, Cantu's Global Vice President of Marketing.

Attendees at the one-day event can expect panels and fireside chats including Dametria Kinsley ; Senior Director of Human Resources, Parfums Christian Dior, Kareem Gayle-Fagan ; The Confidence Queen, Achieng Agutu ; Co-President of Black Music ant Atlantic Records, Lanre Gaba and many more — the women will share tips to turn passions into profit, navigate the challenging corporate environment, as well as prioritize self-care and mental health as a proactive and consistent investment to avoid burnout.

"GGH reinforces Gyrl Wonder's professional development pillar creating conduits for career development between girls of color and the companies that champion them," says founder of Gyrl Wonder, Tola Lawal. "We're thrilled to have a partner in Cantu, whose mission aligns closely to our organization and provides the resources our community needs."

Additionally, Gyrl Wonder and Cantu will also be coordinating a dinner to honor college graduates, host career fairs and headshot pop-ups across the country.

For more details on the festival and to purchase tickets, follow @gyrlgethired on Instagram or visit them at gyrlwonder.org . Additionally, stay connected with @cantubeauty on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit them at cantubeauty.com .

ABOUT GYRL WONDER

Rooted in career development, mentorship, and mental wellness, Gyrl Wonder Inc. serves as a professional pipeline dedicated to bridging the gap between young women of color and their dream jobs. Gyrl Wonder produces incredible and quality talent who are ready to take their careers to the next level. We serve as a reliable asset to businesses looking to diversify their entry-level talent pool as our programs equip young women with the tools necessary to become the leaders of tomorrow. Learn more at www.gyrlwonder.org.

ABOUT CANTU BEAUTY

It's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com.

