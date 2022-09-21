Colle McVoy Accelerates Agency Transformation and Growth by Joining Stagwell's Constellation

Best-in-class collective welcomes the creative agency and expands footprint and support of ambitious businesses

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colle McVoy takes a pivotal step in building the agency of the future by joining Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) powerhouse Constellation collective of best-in-class agencies. The Minneapolis full-service, creative agency joins 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and TEAM Enterprises to bring the power of their collective mastery to organize into bespoke solutions to solve the toughest business problems.

Created in 2020, Constellation is a formation of agencies within Stagwell across marketing services, including data, insights, creativity, technology and experiential. Over the last two years, these agencies have partnered on several projects together and pitched numerous high-profile business opportunities.

"Joining Constellation is an evolution of our journey to expand our array of capabilities to fuel our clients' and agency growth," said Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy and its branded practices 10 Thousand Design and Exponent PR. "It's also a natural step given we've been partnering with many of the agencies already. We couldn't be more thrilled to officially join this elite group of like-minded experts to scale our ability to create culture-shaping, disruptive creative and transformative brand solutions for impact-driven companies."

"Constellation agencies align and excel at providing disruptive business solutions, so our newest star, Colle McVoy, will augment and expand our creative, design, media and public relations resources for seamlessly integrated, growth-driving results," said Justin Lewis, chair of Constellation. "Constellation continues to grow with new client relationships, expanding footprints in key markets across North America and abroad, and by adding the best and brightest in the industry."

"We are built for change with a unique combination of disciplines that allows us to unlock groundbreaking ideas to help brands navigate the new, ever-changing landscape," said Fruechte. "There's nothing we can't tackle or solve when joining forces with the collective expertise of Constellation."

About Constellation

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems. The collective includes: 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Colle McVoy, Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout, and TEAM Enterprises. For more information, visit constellation-network.com.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency that leads brands to their next. We combine purpose, innovation and experience in new ways to give businesses a competitive advantage. We bring this approach to a diverse collection of client partners, including 3M, AGCO, Anytime Fitness, Associated Bank, Blu Dot, Burnett Dairy, Children's Health, CHS, Cub Cadet, Deluxe Corporation, Elanco, Florida's Natural, Goodyear, Houston White, Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism, Land O'Lakes, Medtronic, Northern Tool + Equipment, Perdue Farms, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Target, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bank, Vermont Creamery, Yelloh (formerly Schwan's Home Delivery) and Zoetis, among others. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Colle McVoy has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

