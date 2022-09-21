TeamSnap Partners With Special Olympics Colorado to Make a Bigger Difference in the Lives of All Athletes

Integration With Leading Sports Management Platform to Empower Future Growth for Non-Profit While Enhancing User Experience for Coaches, Athletes and Volunteers

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, today announced an integration with Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO), Colorado's premier sports organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The three-year partnership will bring cutting-edge sports management technology solutions to one of the most well-known brands and non-profits that utilizes sports to make a difference in the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The phased rollout of TeamSnap's Clubs & Leagues platform kicked off in July, with a goal of bringing on all SOCO sports starting in the fall of 2022.

"Special Olympics Colorado is part of the Special Olympics family, which is one of the world's leading advocates for ending discrimination against and fostering belonging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while also empowering them to take control of their own health through the power of sport," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "TeamSnap stands united with SOCO on these missions, and we look forward to seeing the results of our integration, through one SOCO athlete's smile at a time."

Key Benefits of Partnership

Streamline operations for more than 3,000 coaches and volunteers who assist in running Special Olympics Colorado's teams and programs.

Enhance user experience and foster more community engagement for more than 15,000 athletes (with over 8,000+ young athletes – or under 18 – participating), 9,000 volunteers and 400,000 members of Colorado's youth community involved in the program.

"Special Olympics Colorado is honored and grateful to join forces with TeamSnap, enabling us to now offer a comprehensive yet easy-to-use registration and team management tool for all of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers," said Megan Scremin, SOCO President & CEO. "The TeamSnap platform will help us meet the needs of our community while bringing our programs and initiatives to more individuals across Colorado."

Earlier this year, TeamSnap launched its newest version of TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues, the all-in-one multi-program management system built to simplify and streamline registration, operations, scheduling, and team management processes for youth sports organizations of all sizes. The enhanced version offers tools, features, and services that can save sports organizations more time to focus on team and player development. TeamSnap also recently launched TeamSnap Impact, a company-wide initiative aimed at improving access to sports programs for kids in underserved communities.

About Special Olympics Colorado

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports training and competition for more than 18,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and unified partners. Through the support of an amazing community of coaches, volunteers, donors, sponsors and partners, Special Olympics Colorado is able to offer hundreds of annual engagements, free of charge, to individuals age 2 and up. Learn more online at SpecialOlympicsCO.org

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

