VIRTUAL REALITY BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO THE HOME REMODELING EXPERIENCE

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To reside in the Washington area's most desired neighborhoods, current and potential homeowners often choose older homes that need a lot of work. Whether it is tearing down and building a new house or modernizing the one they currently own, discerning DC-area homeowners are looking for the right Design and Build firm to create the home of their dreams. To elevate a homeowner's remodeling experience, DC-based NGage Properties Group is proud to announce its new nVision service – an immersive experience that lets homeowners stand inside and nearly touch the details of the future home of their dreams.

NGage Properties Group is among the first in the DMV to deliver a virtual reality experience to clients. With nVision, clients can stand in their current house, slip on VR goggles, and see their home completely reimagined to their desires before construction begins. Homeowners can see open floor plans with existing walls, expanded multi-level new additions where one doesn't exist, and truly transformed and modernized kitchens in place of old and outdated ashy ones. Clients can also see vaulted ceilings, dreamy owner's bathrooms, customized designer closets, decadent lighting, and new window designs where there aren't any in their current home.



"While Virtual Reality technology has been around for a while, NGage Properties Group is revolutionizing the Design and Build space in an innovative and electrifying way," said Nicole Butler, founder and CEO of NGage Properties Group. "We are proud to be the leading firm, going beyond the typical 3D experience and delivering a completely immersive experience to homeowners in the Washington area."

With the nVision service by NGage Properties Group, defining design choices is achieved early, and the element of surprise is significantly reduced. Before and even during construction, critical design decisions can be made, easing homeowner anxiety.

Further, this process benefits all clients. NGage Properties Group helps real estate agents close the deal by guiding buyers into looking for a new home in a very tight market. In the DC area, inventory is almost non-existent, and homeowners often are forced to choose between the neighborhood they want to reside in or their dream home. The firm aligns with real estate agents to imagine or nVision the most unattractive home completely remodeled, thus multiplying clients' options.

nVision is currently being used with homeowners across the Washington, DC area - including but not limited to Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Bowie, and Arlington - to curate luxurious living spaces. They build custom homes, multi-level new additions, four-season outdoor living spaces, custom kitchens and baths, and completely redesign floorplans.

"With NGage Properties Group and its new nVision service, we take the guesswork out of the renovation experience. When imaging just isn't good enough, come nVision with NGage Properties Group," said Butler.

ABOUT NGAGE PROPERTIES GROUP

Ngage Properties Group is a full-service Design and Build firm headquartered in Washington, DC. It services clients in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Their business model uniquely combines the services of residential remodeling and sales. They help clients find the house, buy the house, design the house, and then build the house. Seamlessly. Comprehensively. To learn more about nVision, visit http://nvision.ngageproperties.com/

