American Association for Physician Leadership Announces Partnership with Michigan Health & Hospital Association

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announced today a partnership with the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) that will make leadership education and training more easily accessible.

"This groundbreaking partnership will help both associations achieve their goals, which is a shared goal of transforming healthcare delivery through a proper understanding of clinical and financial objectives and how they work together – not in opposition," said Peter Angood, MD, president & CEO of AAPL.

The new MHA Physician Membership category focuses on issues pertaining to physicians, including physician integration and interaction within hospitals, healthcare systems and physician practices, and will include membership in AAPL.

Additional benefits are designed to expand the leadership skills base for MHA/AAPL members:

AAPL will provide critical components and credits toward obtaining the Certified Physician Executive (CPE) certification as well as credits toward selected master's degrees through AAPL partner universities.

MHA/AAPL physician members will be offered the AAPL's Physician-Mapped Leadership Assessment & Development Tool.

The MHA/AAPL Physician Membership will include full access to the AAPL Leadership Library with articles, journals, case studies and podcasts and will receive a discount on AAPL programs, products, and services.

The MHA has a long-standing history of commitment to physicians in day-to-day activities, including being the only state hospital association in the country that employs a full-time chief medical officer.

"We believe this partnership is essential to furthering our goal of encouraging partnerships between the physician and hospital leadership communities," said MHA chief medical officer Gary Roth, DO.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership®

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

About the Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Based in greater Lansing, the MHA is the statewide leader representing all community hospitals in Michigan. Established in 1919, the MHA represents the interests of its member hospitals and health systems in both the legislative and regulatory arenas on key issues and supports their efforts to provide quality, cost-effective and accessible care. The MHA mission is to advance the health of individuals and communities.

View original content:

SOURCE AAPL