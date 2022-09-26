"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Celebrates 1st Anniversary of NEXT DREAM Original Story from Yoichi Takahashi with In-Game Campaigns

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will celebrate the one year anniversary of NEXT DREAM, the original story by the author of "Captain Tsubasa" Yoichi Takahashi. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The story takes place after the Madrid Olympics in Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun, currently being serialized in the Grand Jump special edition Captain Tsubasa Magazine (Shueisha). It highlights the appearances of familiar characters in new roles and brand new characters every month in the game.

NEXT DREAM Official Website

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en/next-dream/

There will be various in-game campaigns in celebration of the NEXT DREAM 1st anniversary including login bonuses, daily scenarios, event missions, special Transfers, and much more. Be sure to see the in-game notifications and official website for details.

NEXT DREAM Transfer

Natureza, S. Rams, and Madric of Madrid Blanco (NEXT DREAM) debut as new players. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

NEXT DREAM 1st Anniversary Transfer

J.J Ochado, Mbappa, and Raymar debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 Pick-UP SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA, ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM, © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

