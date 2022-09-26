Elastics.cloud First to Demonstrate CXL™-Enabled Symmetric Multi-Host Memory Pooling and Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastics.cloud, a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant composable architectures, today announced it is the first in the industry to demonstrate symmetric host-to-host memory pooling with Compute Express Link™ (CXL™).

Elastics.cloud demonstration of symmetric memory access (PRNewswire)

The demonstration, which will be exhibited at Intel Innovation this week, showcases two-node symmetric memory pooling and expansion. Two CXL-enabled servers are equipped with FPGA cards running Elastics.cloud IP. The servers are connected via a CXL interface over a cable. This configuration allows the first server to access not only its own direct-attached memory, but also expanded CXL-attached memory within the same server, as well as CXL-attached memory in the second server. Concurrently, the second server in the pair can access its own direct-attached memory, its own expanded CXL-attached memory, and the first server's CXL-attached memory.

Elastics.cloud's Tiered Memory Dashboard shows latency and memory allocation statistics for the live traffic running on the demonstration servers at all memory tiers: direct-attached memory, CXL-attached local memory, and CXL-attached remote memory.

As a contributing member of the CXL Consortium, Elastics.cloud is among 200+ member companies improving system architectures.

"Elastics.cloud's symmetric memory pooling solution demonstrates the power of CXL to drive system efficiency through the pooling of memory resources among multiple hosts," said Siamak Tavallaei, president, CXL Consortium. "As the CXL ecosystem continues to grow, we're excited to see Elastics.cloud provide innovative solutions that will increase resource utilization in servers and across data centers to enhance overall system performance."

The demonstrated two-node symmetric memory pooling use case is just one of the multi-host configurations supported by Elastics.cloud's currently available FPGA-based solution. In a rack-scale solution, up to eight servers can perform multi-host memory expansion and pooling using Elastics.cloud IP. Elastics.cloud is also developing an ASIC solution for CXL-enabled systems.

"CXL has ignited a revolution in system architecture, and CXL-enabled symmetric memory pooling is a key step on the road to full composability," said Elastics.cloud CEO George Apostol. "Our solutions are leading-edge and will provide customers greater flexibility and utilization, better performance, and reduced TCO at scale."

Elastics.cloud will exhibit this demonstration at Intel Innovation this week at the San Jose Convention Center on Tuesday, September 27 from 3pm to 7pm and on Wednesday, September 28 from 10:30am to 3pm. Please stop by booth #114 in the PCIe® and CXL Technology Zone to learn more about Elastics.cloud and to see the live demonstration of this solution.

About Elastics.cloud

Elastics.cloud, Inc. is a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant architectures to create flexible, scalable, low latency composable systems. The company provides silicon, hardware, and software which leverages the Compute Express Link (CXL™) interconnect standard to provide high-performance connectivity to a broad ecosystem of components, and is first to market with CXL™-enabled symmetric memory pooling.

Compute Express Link™ and CXL™ are trademarks of the CXL™ Consortium. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Kishore Moturi, Sr. Director Corporate Strategy

408-396-5962

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elastics.cloud