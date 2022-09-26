EX.CO Propels 27% Revenue Growth for Travel Website Network BoardingArea via Self-Serve Publisher Platform

Newly released case study proves the EX.CO platform continues to deliver strong, tangible growth for digital publishers

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, the world's leading content experience platform powering billions of personalized interactions around the web, today announced new case study results that indicate BoardingArea, a network of 60+ business travel and frequent flyer websites, is earning 27% more revenue per site as a result of its partnership with EX.CO. The findings also showcase a 20% revenue lift across its entire network per month and more than 3 minutes of dwell time on the EX.CO video player which is triple that of the average session duration for the publisher.

BoardingArea hosts EX.CO's lightweight video player across its network and connects to the technology company's demand sources and RSS feeds which generate new video content for each site and promote recirculation. The article-based videos powered by EX.CO are generating 200K additional sessions per month for BoardingArea. EX.CO also serves video ads that are highly personalized for users based on AI engines that include browsing behavior and contextual targeting capabilities that are built into the EX.CO platform.

"EX.CO has opened up a whole new revenue stream for our website network and we could not be happier with the results. We recently added an additional 7 new sites from our network to EX.CO's platform and we are seeing 100% incremental new revenue in addition to the other benefits of the video player. Even our lowest readership sites have seen a welcome revenue boost to the tune of 23%," said Randy Petersen, founder at BoardingArea. "We never would have achieved this kind of success without EX.CO's technology and guidance, and we look forward to onboarding our entire network of sites soon."

EX.CO's comprehensive, self-serve platform offers a one-stop shop for publishers to maximize business success, which includes a full video stack, video monetization, data collection, ad serving, subscription growth, content generation, interactive experiences, and other solutions that are currently leveraged by hundreds of digital publishers worldwide.

"Unlike other tech companies that take over websites, EX.CO puts the control back into the publishers' hands and allows them to generate an immediate impact on their business," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "We're thrilled to see BoardingArea achieve such success and anticipate more positive growth as they continue to integrate EX.CO across their entire network."

BoardingArea plans to integrate EX.CO's video solutions, demand sources, and subscription growth solutions across their entire network by the end of September 2022.

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the leading self-serve platform that offers publishers a full technology stack—from content generation to ad serving, monetization, first-party data collection, and more. Powering billions of interactions around the web, EX.CO reimagines how publishers, brands, and other small and medium-sized businesses engage with their audiences across their digital properties to drive meaningful growth. EX.CO's always-on, codeless, dynamic video and interactive experiences are trusted by clients such as CBSi, Hearst, MLB, Nasdaq, Refinery29, Sky News, Time, ViacomCBS, VICE, and Ziff Davis.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co .

About BoardingArea

BoardingArea.com is the go-to digital destination for the modern road warrior -- where the world's top travel bloggers dispense advice, intelligence and hard-won wisdom to smooth the path for today's most frequent flyers. Considered required reading for frequent flyers, BoardingArea is headquartered in Colorado Springs with over 60 blogs on the network, readers in 240 different countries and nearly 300 million sessions annually.

