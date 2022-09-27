Alternative Realities are Good for the Soul

America Haunts names the Can't-Miss Haunted Attractions in 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative realities aren't true to life, but the joy of experiencing them in fear-based entertainment is very real. The best haunted attractions today are ultra-realistic with the help of haunt visionaries who can create terrifying experiences for a memorable night of fun.

The Can’t Miss 2022 Haunted Attractions named by America Haunts: 1. NETHERWORLD – Atlanta; 2. Beast – Kansas City; 3. Cutting Edge – Ft. Worth; 4. Headless Horseman – New York; 5. Talon Falls SCREAMPARK - Paducah (PRNewswire)

America Haunts, an authority in the haunted attraction industry, picked the 2022 attractions that CAN'T BE MISSED.

Haunted attractions use various alternative realities to theme their attractions, from the apocalypse and legends to exaggerating dark historical truths through a creative, horror-filled lens. Consider many haunts have a supernatural presence that is a bone-chilling welcome addition. Consumers today want an immersive experience, so the scenes and monsters must appeal to all the senses. Perception is reality, raising heart rates with disorienting and mysterious adventures.

Startle scares are king - though generating fear is often more complex. After all, visitors suspect a beast is just around the corner. Therefore, the can't-miss attractions must be unpredictable and defy what is possible, even though visitors eye-witness gravity-defying feats, disappearing acts, ghostly events, and nightmares come to life while touching all the senses.

Friends, family, and even strangers can have a bonding moment when they face fear. While people's instincts differ whether they react by fight or flight facing fear, the science behind scaring stimulates physical and mental emotions that give the ultimate adrenaline high and a reason haunted attractions are so popular and even a travel destination.

America Haunts, an authority in the haunted attraction industry, reviewed the most convincing alternative realities and named the top haunted attractions that can't be missed this Halloween season.

NETHERWORLD Atlanta. Exploring the apocalyptic is possible for the courageous entering their new addition, The Undying Horror, within this attraction. These expert architects in terror use an in-house team to create elaborate costumes and special effects, then deploy spectacular stunt cast members to seemingly bend reality. Parasitic, another new addition will especially thrill haunt fans seeking innovative haunt themes. It features the unnatural – using extraordinary mind-games to scare – while making it the top haunt to visit. Exploring the apocalyptic is possible for the courageous entering their new addition,, within this attraction. These expert architects in terror use an in-house team to create elaborate costumes and special effects, then deploy spectacular stunt cast members to seemingly bend reality., another new addition will especially thrill haunt fans seeking innovative haunt themes. It features the unnatural – using extraordinary mind-games to scare – while making it the top haunt to visit. Beast Haunted Attraction Kansas City. Born from the makers of the oldest commercial haunt operating, the Beast pushes the possibilities with new updates that leverage more illusions and gigantic animatronics. The creations generate shock and outright fear. A time warp through history immerses haunt goers to the era where torture and the brutal beast of man play out in witch trials, voodoo, and Jack the Ripper at large again. The inventive mechanics and experienced cast retell history with all its gory truths to make this a 5-star feat. Born from the makers of the oldest commercial haunt operating, the Beast pushes the possibilities with new updates that leverage more illusions and gigantic animatronics. The creations generate shock and outright fear. A time warp through history immerses haunt goers to the era where torture and the brutal beast of man play out in witch trials, voodoo, and Jack the Ripper at large again. The inventive mechanics and experienced cast retell history with all its gory truths to make this a 5-star feat. Cutting Edge Haunted House Ft. Worth. An abandoned meat-packing plant now operates as a haunted attraction, and the fright-formula cuts to the bone. While these haunters pack in the best scare-based illusions, characters, and costumes, the ghosts of former meatpackers who had untimely deaths there add to the fear factor. Beats from the Zombie drum line performance, a signature favorite, ushers in the supernatural with stick tricks, acrobatics, and showmanship, adding to this transformative experience that mortals must see. . An abandoned meat-packing plant now operates as a haunted attraction, and the fright-formula cuts to the bone. While these haunters pack in the best scare-based illusions, characters, and costumes, the ghosts of former meatpackers who had untimely deaths there add to the fear factor. Beats from the Zombie drum line performance, a signature favorite, ushers in the supernatural with stick tricks, acrobatics, and showmanship, adding to this transformative experience that mortals must see. Headless Horseman New York. Celebrating their 30th Anniversary, the event resides on 62 acres, and includes a historic haunted horse exchange and tavern. The event is updated each year to keep things hauntingly fresh throughout all attractions. 2022 presents a new theme – The Horseman's Night of the Shadows; with 10 haunted attractions, they are masters of crafting horror that is so next-level that horror fans return again and again. This mega-haunt draws crowds to rattle nerves and shake souls to be declared a favorite in fear entertainment. Horror Lives Here! . Celebrating their 30th Anniversary, the event resides on 62 acres, and includes a historic haunted horse exchange and tavern. The event is updated each year to keep things hauntingly fresh throughout all attractions. 2022 presents a new theme –; with 10 haunted attractions, they are masters of crafting horror that is so next-level that horror fans return again and again. This mega-haunt draws crowds to rattle nerves and shake souls to be declared a favorite in fear entertainment. Horror Lives Here! Talon Falls Scream Park Paducah, KY. Recognizing that everyone scares differently, this haunt leaves no stone unturned with 13 attractions in one location to torture and torment. Leveraging its immersive might, this mega-attraction uses mazes inside and out through psych wards to toxic wastelands, crypts, and lairs inhabited by unimaginable ghouls. It is much more than a haunted house; it's a SCREAM park with acres of scaring to fill nights with horror thrills on hayrides, a pirate ship, carnevil games, midway entertainment, and more. Recognizing that everyone scares differently, this haunt leaves no stone unturned with 13 attractions in one location to torture and torment. Leveraging its immersive might, this mega-attraction uses mazes inside and out through psych wards to toxic wastelands, crypts, and lairs inhabited by unimaginable ghouls. It is much more than a haunted house; it's a SCREAM park with acres of scaring to fill nights with horror thrills on hayrides, a pirate ship, carnevil games, midway entertainment, and more.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to excellence in fear-based, sensory entertainment. Their collective annual visitors exceed more than a million people. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant to generate screams for fun and excitement.

America Haunts the national haunt industry association of premiere haunted attractions and haunted houses. www.americahaunts.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE America Haunts