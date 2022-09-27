Athens Baby Wins $5,529 for College As Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes Winner

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Semeria family joined the state of Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan and Athens Regional Medical Center to celebrate. Henry Semeria, who was born at Athens Regional last June, was the winner of the 2021 Path2College 529 Newborn Sweepstakes, and he received $5,529 for his college savings.

"We are grateful for God placing family and friends in our lives who have encouraged us to start saving for our children's education," said Nicholas Semeria, Henry's father. "Winning this will serve as an incredible starting point for our children's future."

As part of the sweepstakes, the hospital also won $1,529.

"It's never too early to make a positive difference in a child's life," said Dena Ollis, director of Piedmont Athens Regional's women and children's services. "This donation will be used to purchase developmental equipment for our NICU and will help us give our babies the best start possible."

The Newborn Sweepstakes was established in 2011 to help inform families with newborns about the state's college savings plan and the importance of financial planning. It has awarded more than $55,000 to Georgia children and more than $15,000 to Georgia hospitals.

"While it's never too late to start saving, reaching new parents and encouraging them to start saving as early as possible is a great way to build a strong financial foundation," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "Saving small amounts over time will have a huge impact on a child's college savings, and there is no better time to start than now."

Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2022 may enter the 2022 Newborn Sweepstakes at www.Path2College529.com . No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about the Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks, and costs please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. Consult your legal or tax professional for tax advice.

