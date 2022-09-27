Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) Announces Candlelight Vigil for Mahsa Amini

The largest Iranian women's nonprofit in the United States, IAWF, will hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 29th to honor the brave women of Iran risking their lives for women's rights and freedom.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In solidarity with women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is holding a candlelight vigil at West Hollywood Park on Thursday, Sept. 29th at 5:30 pm. PST. The vigil, which will be held both in-person and virtually, honors Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women's rights and freedom. The Mayor Pro Tempore of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance, along with Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, of the Beverly Hills City Council, and other community leaders.

"We invite all people, from all nationalities, to join us in support of our sisters in Iran ," says Mariam Khosravani , the founder of Iranian American Women Foundation

"We invite all people, from all nationalities, to join us in support of our sisters in Iran," says Mariam Khosravani, the founder of Iranian American Women Foundation and a philanthropist with years of experience in humanitarian aid.

The IAWF is an educational nonprofit organization based in Irvine, Cali. with chapters in Northern California, New York, Los Angeles, and Orange County. "We are the largest women's organization within the Iranian community outside of Iran. We want to support and help represent the voices of women fighting for their rights in Iran," says Khosravani, who will also be in attendance at the vigil. "We envision a world where every woman gets to realize her full potential and can positively impact her community."

West Hollywood Park is located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., in West Hollywood, California. The vigil will also be streamed live on Instagram @iawfoundation for those who would like to support and join virtually. Further details of this peaceful vigil will be announced here: https://www.iawfoundation.org/candlelight-vigil/.

About Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF):

The mission of the Iranian American Women Foundation is to provide a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and to provide mentorship to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally. Since its inception in Orange County, CA in 2012, the organization has empowered, inspired and connected thousands of women nationwide and globally. It has served as a home away from home; a community that celebrates creative, innovative, tenacious, and competitive women who are problem solvers and a force for the greater good. With more than 6,000 members nationwide, the organization showcases the diversity of America, celebrates the confluence of the American fabric and Iranian heritage, and propels women forward into new, dynamic professional leadership arenas. Website:https://www.iawfoundation.org Instagram: @iawfoundation

